Google’s Next Chapter In Wearable Health Tech: The Google Fitbit Air

Another day, another wearable technology product is hitting the market, but this one arrives with the weight of Google behind it and a price designed to undercut the competition.

Back in January 2021, Google completed its acquisition of Fitbit. Fast forward to May 2026, Google announced its latest Google Fitbit Air, which allows for metric tracking, catered coaching, and more.

The Google Fitbit Air joins other digital health tracking products on the market such as Whoop, Apple Watch, Oura Ring and Ultrahuman. Connected with the Google Health app, it enters the fitness-tracking space from a cost advantage perspective, seemingly offering a comparably lower-cost subscription model to gain access to premium features. Aside from the base cost of the product, it has a Google Health Premium subscription costing C$9.99 monthly. However, even without a premium subscription, consumers can still use the gadget and access basic features free of charge.

Overall, the consumer response thus far has appeared positive. Tech Advisor has even reported that some retailers globally are experiencing shortages. Further, Men’s Health has already dubbed the gadget as the “best new fitness tracker of 2026.” As wearable technology continues to evolve alongside growing health consciousness and demand for data-informed tracking, it appears as though the industry is positioned to continue growing and innovating. Consequently, with the market becoming increasingly crowded, this growing collection of wearable fitness tech begs the question: what is next?