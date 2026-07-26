ARTICLE
26 July 2026

Teva And Samsung Bioepis Enter Into Commercialization Agreement For OPUVIZ In Canada

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Samsung Bioepis have announced a strategic partnership to commercialize OPUVIZ, a biosimilar referencing EYLEA, in the Canadian market. The agreement divides responsibilities between Samsung Bioepis handling product registration and manufacturing while Teva Canada leads commercialization efforts. OPUVIZ has already received Health Canada approval for treating multiple eye conditions including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
Canada Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Shauna Perigo
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On July 9, 2026, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Samsung Bioepis announced they have entered into a license and commercialization agreement for OPUVIZ® (aflibercept), Samsung Bioepis’s biosimilar referencing Regeneron’s EYLEA®, in Canada. Under the agreement, Samsung Bioepis will remain responsible for product registration and manufacturing, while Teva Canada will lead commercialization efforts.

OPUVIZ received Health Canada approval in October 2025 for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), visual impairment due to macular edema following central or branch retinal vein occlusion (CRVO/BRVO), and myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV).

Outside Canada, OPUVIZ is already marketed in Europe and the Republic of Korea. Teva Canada has indicated that additional details regarding the timing of the Canadian commercial launch will be announced at a later date.

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Shauna Perigo
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