July 2026 Rosen Sunshine Newsletter

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Our July 2026 newsletter is out. In this issue:
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Lonny Rosen Interviewed for Oral Health Article on Insurance Audits
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Emma Gardiner Speaks at McMaster Conference in Hospital Medicine
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The Importance of Contemporaneous Notes
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Medico-Legal Society of Toronto’s Potpourri Program
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And more…
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