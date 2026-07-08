ARTICLE

July 2026 Rosen Sunshine Newsletter

RS Rosen Sunshine LLP More Contributor Rosen Sunshine LLP are passionate advocates for professionals and health care providers, trusted advisors to regulators and health organizations, and experts in their field. We work on behalf of institutional and private clients, including regulators, service providers, professionals, professional associations, insurance companies, clinics, facilities, and organizations.

This July 2026 newsletter features insights on insurance audits in oral health, hospital medicine conference highlights, and the critical role of contemporaneous documentation in medical-legal matters. The issue also covers the Medico-Legal Society of Toronto's Potpourri Program and other developments at the intersection of healthcare and law.