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8 July 2026

July 2026 Rosen Sunshine Newsletter

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Rosen Sunshine LLP

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Rosen Sunshine LLP are passionate advocates for professionals and health care providers, trusted advisors to regulators and health organizations, and experts in their field. We work on behalf of institutional and private clients, including regulators, service providers, professionals, professional associations, insurance companies, clinics, facilities, and organizations.
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This July 2026 newsletter features insights on insurance audits in oral health, hospital medicine conference highlights, and the critical role of contemporaneous documentation in medical-legal matters. The issue also covers the Medico-Legal Society of Toronto's Potpourri Program and other developments at the intersection of healthcare and law.
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Our July 2026 newsletter is out. In this issue:

  • Lonny Rosen Interviewed for Oral Health Article on Insurance Audits

  • Emma Gardiner Speaks at McMaster Conference in Hospital Medicine

  • The Importance of Contemporaneous Notes

  • Medico-Legal Society of Toronto’s Potpourri Program

  • And more…

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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