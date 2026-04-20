Green Card Backlog: Talent Retention And Risk Mitigation Strategies For Employers

Although earlier estimates placed the employment-based green card backlog at approximately 1.8 million cases (Cato Institute, 2023), more recent data indicate that significant backlogs persist in 2025...

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Introduction

Although earlier estimates placed the employment-based green card backlog at approximately 1.8 million cases (Cato Institute, 2023), more recent data indicate that significant backlogs persist in 2025, particularly for applicants from India and China. In key categories such as EB-2 and EB-3, projected wait times for new applicants from India are generally estimated to exceed 10–15 years under current conditions.

This piece explores how the employment based green card backlog affects your organization. Find practical talent retention strategies and risk mitigation approaches that protect your valued employees. Learn how to guide yourself through priority dates, filing options and status extensions. This piece provides practical steps that maintain workforce stability despite ongoing green card backlogs.

Understanding the Employment-Based Green Card Backlog

What is the green card backlog

The green card backlog represents a queue of foreign workers and their families who have been approved for permanent residence but must wait for visa availability. These individuals have completed required steps like labor certification and immigrant petitions. Many applicants remain in temporary status while waiting for a visa number to become available, which can create significant uncertainty and hardship. They cannot receive their green cards due to annual numerical limitations.

Demand is nowhere near supply in the employment-based immigration system. Applicants maintain their place in line through priority dates assigned at the time petitions are filed. The wait time for a green card can vary greatly depending on the applicant’s category and country of origin, as well as the availability of visa numbers. The backlog continues growing as more workers enter the queue than receive green cards each year.

Current backlog statistics and trends

Permanent residents from high-demand countries, particularly India, can face wait times exceeding 100 years in certain employment-based categories, while high-skilled immigrants from India and China may experience delays of up to eight decades due to per-country caps. Additionally, it is estimated that more than 424,000 applicants could die before receiving their green cards (Cato Institute, 2023). Applicants from other countries generally face shorter wait times, highlighting disparities in the system.

Why the backlog continues to grow

Under U.S. immigration law, employment-based green cards are capped at approximately 140,000 per year, with a 7% per-country limit (INA §§ 201–202). Spouses and children of principal applicants are counted against this cap, meaning that less than half of available visas are allocated to workers themselves. Although unused visas may be carried over to subsequent fiscal years under certain conditions, many remain underutilized in practice.

The backlog occurs because the demand for employment-based green cards often far exceeds the available supply across different preference categories. Demand and supply can vary significantly by preference category, which impacts processing times and eligibility for applicants.

What is a Green Card? Green Card from USA For many individuals living in the United States and seeking permanent residency, understanding the Green Card process is the first and most crucial step. If you’re already in the U.S. and wondering how to obtain a Green Card from USA, this guide is tailored specifically for you. Read the Article →

Employment-based green card categories explained

The system divides employment-based immigration into five preference categories:

EB-1: Workers with extraordinary ability, outstanding professors and researchers, multinational executives EB-2: Professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability (receives 28.6 percent of yearly allocation) EB-3: Skilled workers and professionals, including jobs requiring at least a bachelor’s degree (receives 28.6 percent of yearly allocation) EB-4: Special immigrants including religious workers (receives 7.1 percent) EB-5: Business investors contributing substantial capital

In contrast to these employment-based categories, family based categories also experience their own backlogs and visa movement. Immediate relatives—spouses, parents, and minor children of U.S. citizens—are exempt from numerical caps, unlike other family based categories.

Priority dates and visa bulletin basics

A priority date marks an applicant’s place in the green card queue. This date is established when the labor certification is filed or when USCIS receives the I-140 petition for most categories.

The Department of State publishes the Visa Bulletin monthly to indicate which priority dates are current. Two charts determine visa availability: Dates for Filing and Final Action Dates. USCIS announces which chart applicants should use each month for filing adjustment of status applications.

Priority dates retrogress and move backward in time when demand exceeds supply. This retrogression compounds backlogs and extends wait times in unpredictable ways.

Visa Availability and Allocation

Visa availability and allocation are central to the employment-based green card process, directly impacting how quickly foreign nationals and their families can achieve permanent residency in the United States. Each fiscal year, Congress sets strict numerical limits on the total number of immigrant visas available across all employment-based preference categories. These limits are further divided among different preference categories—such as EB-1 for extraordinary ability and outstanding professors, EB-2 for advanced degree professionals and those with exceptional ability, and EB-3 for skilled workers and professionals with at least a bachelor’s degree.

The U.S. Department of State manages this allocation through the monthly Visa Bulletin, which is an essential resource for both employers and employment-based immigrants. The Visa Bulletin features two key charts: the “Final Action Dates” chart, which indicates when a green card can actually be issued, and the “Dates for Filing” chart, which tells applicants when they can submit their adjustment of status applications. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) determines each month which chart applicants should use for filing, based on visa availability and processing times.

A critical factor in this process is the priority date, which establishes an applicant’s place in line for a green card. When demand for immigrant visas in a particular category or from a specific country exceeds the available supply, the Department of State sets a cut-off date. Only applicants with a priority date earlier than the cut-off date can move forward with their status application.

Example: If your application is employment-based, your priority date appears on the I-140 Approval Notice (Form I-797) issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. If your priority date is March 15, 2022, and the date listed as current in the Visa Bulletin is January 1, 2023, your priority date is considered current, meaning your case can move forward.

This system is especially significant for high-demand countries like India and China, where country caps limit the number of green cards that can be issued to nationals of any one country, resulting in much longer wait times.

Visa allocation is further complicated by the presence of unused green cards. If certain categories or countries do not use their full allotment of visas in a given fiscal year, those unused green cards may be redistributed to other categories or rolled over to the next year. However, this process is not always efficient, and many visas go unused due to administrative backlogs or processing delays. Legislative proposals, such as green card recapture, aim to reclaim these unused visas to help reduce the backlog and provide more immigrant visas to those waiting in line.

For employers and foreign nationals, staying informed about visa availability and allocation is crucial for effective workforce planning and personal immigration strategy. Regularly checking the Visa Bulletin and USCIS updates can help applicants understand when they may be eligible to file for adjustment of status or receive final action on their green card application. Understanding how the allocation system works—including the impact of country caps, preference categories, and unused green cards—empowers both employers and employees to make informed decisions and better navigate the complex green card process.

By keeping track of these moving parts, employers can anticipate potential delays for their sponsored employees, while foreign nationals can plan their careers and family lives with greater confidence. Akalan Law Firm is committed to guiding clients through every step of the employment-based green card journey, ensuring that both employers and employees are equipped with the knowledge and strategies needed to succeed in a challenging immigration landscape.

How Green Card Backlogs Impact Employers and Employees

Employee retention challenges

Green card backlogs create severe retention pressures for employers sponsoring foreign workers. Employees face ongoing visa renewal stress and uncertainty about their future status. Many remain in temporary status for years, which increases stress and uncertainty for both the employees and their families. Many struggle to change jobs or secure promotions due to immigration restrictions. Talented professionals become vulnerable to recruitment from competitors offering better immigration support.

Workers in green card backlogs feel trapped in visa limbo. This affects morale and involvement across your workforce. Employees hesitate to commit long-term and often pass on internal advancement opportunities. Organizations then experience increased attrition as foreign nationals seek employers with proactive immigration strategies.

About 75% of employment-based immigrants who received green cards adjusted their status from within the United States. (FWD.us. (n.d.))

Workforce planning uncertainties

Prolonged green card processing introduces unpredictable timelines into workforce planning. The wait time for green card approval can vary significantly depending on the applicant’s category and country of origin, making it difficult for employers to plan their workforce needs with certainty. Strategic hires face extended delays before securing permanent status. Immigration policy shifts can disrupt relocation plans and cause candidates to reconsider employment offers.

Effect on talent acquisition

The declining foreign-born workforce intensifies competition for global talent. Delayed immigration planning limits viable hiring options and reduces your competitive advantage. Organizations that treat immigration as a reactive process lose top candidates to competitors with established sponsorship processes.

Compliance and status maintenance risks

Employers must track visa expiration dates and maintain status compliance. PERM applications require careful documentation to avoid denials that restart the entire process. Workers remain dependent on employer sponsorship. This creates vulnerability to exploitation.

Employee morale and family concerns

Foreign workers and their families experience career uncertainty and personal upheaval. Minor children of U.S. citizens are classified as immediate relatives and are not subject to annual numerical limits for green cards, which helps some families avoid the green card backlog. However, adult children of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents are subject to visa caps and backlogs, which can significantly impact family unity and increase wait times. Approximately 104,000 children will age out of green card eligibility over the next two decades. Cato Institute. (2020) Dependent children of applicants who turn 21 while waiting may lose their eligibility to remain in the U.S. as part of their parent’s application. These families face the devastating choice between staying in America and keeping their children with them.

Talent Retention Strategies for Employers Facing Backlogs

File I-140 petitions early to secure priority dates

An early priority date protects employees from extended backlogs. The I-140 must be filed within 180 days of PERM approval to preserve the labor certification’s validity. (20 CFR § 656.30(b)) The priority date becomes portable across future petitions once approved, even with job changes or employer switches. This date remains the employee’s most valuable immigration asset.

Review and update your corporate green card policy

Clear green card sponsorship policies attract talent to organizations. Leading firms require one year of tenure and strong performance before initiating sponsorship. Eligibility criteria, cost allocation and processing timelines should be addressed in policies. Early sponsorship proves especially important for Indian nationals facing decade-long backlogs.

Build a consistent H-1B registration strategy

The H-1B registration period typically takes place in early to mid-March each year, with selection notifications issued by March 31. Wage levels must be reported accurately by employers, as USCIS conducts weighted selections based on offered compensation.

Identify and develop EB-1 qualified candidates

EB-1 petitions bypass labor certification and offer faster processing. Team awards qualify under the prizes criterion, as USCIS clarified. Premium processing delivers I-140 decisions in 15 business days for EB-1A and EB-1B categories.

Think over dual EB-2 and EB-3 filing strategies

EB-2 and EB-3 petitions can be pursued at the same time using one PERM if job requirements fit both categories. This creates two paths forward. The employee can proceed when whichever priority date becomes current first.

Explore PERM-free green card pathways

National Interest Waiver and EB-1A petitions eliminate labor certification requirements and save approximately two years. These self-petition options provide flexibility for entrepreneurs and highly accomplished professionals.

Immigration Compliance for Remote Work Immigration compliance has gotten a whole lot trickier with remote work – & that’s thanks to global & hybrid work arrangements that are causing us to re-evaluate where & how we get our work done. This triggers a whole bunch of visa compliance obligations that a lot of employers just aren’t aware of. Read the Article →

Risk Mitigation Strategies to Protect Your Workforce

Extend H-1B status beyond six years

AC21 provisions enable H-1B extensions beyond the standard six-year maximum. Workers qualify for one-year extensions if their PERM or I-140 has been pending at least 365 days. Three-year extensions apply when an I-140 is approved but the priority date remains unavailable. These extensions prevent status gaps during employment-based green card backlog delays.

Utilize EAD and advance parole options

Form I-131 provides advance parole and protects a pending I-485 application during international travel. In other words, you must obtain special permission in advance to travel abroad and return; otherwise, your ongoing green card application may be denied.

Processing times for this permit vary depending on where you apply; in some locations it may take a few months, while in others it can exceed two years.

To avoid emergencies, it is recommended to apply at the same time as your I-485. To minimize issues, it is also safer to request work authorization when you file your green card application.

Communicate with affected employees

Transparent dialog reduces anxiety and builds trust during green card backlogs. You should explain status extension options and timeline expectations.

Stay informed on policy and legislative changes

Immigration policies change frequently and affect risk mitigation strategies. You should monitor USCIS policy updates and regulatory proposals on a regular basis.

Conclusion

Green card backlogs present serious challenges for employers seeking to retain global talent. But proactive immigration strategies can protect your workforce. Early I-140 filings and status extensions reduce uncertainty substantially. Clear corporate policies demonstrate commitment to sponsored employees and strengthen retention efforts. Employers maintain competitive advantages despite lengthy wait times when they implement these strategies. Regulatory changes require constant monitoring, and affected workers need transparent communication. This will give workforce stability during this challenging period.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.