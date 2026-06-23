New Rules Could Make Student Visas And H-1B Sponsorship Harder, But Employers Can Plan Ahead

Two proposed immigration rules could fundamentally reshape how international students transition into the U.S. workforce, affecting F-1 visa flexibility and H-1B wage requirements.

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One would change how long F-1 students may remain in the United States, transition to other statuses and progress in their studies.

The other would raise prevailing wage requirements for H-1B, H-1B1, E-3, and PERM green card cases.

Individually, each rule matters. Together, they could make the student-to-work visa pipeline more complex, more expensive, and more time-sensitive.

What is changing?

F-1 student status may become less flexible

Currently, most F-1 students are admitted for “duration of status,” or D/S. In practical terms, this allows students to remain in the United States while they are properly maintaining F-1 status, including during authorized practical training.

The proposed rule would replace that flexible framework with fixed admission periods. Students who need more time would generally need to file an extension request with USCIS instead of relying primarily on school-based immigration processes. DHS’s proposal would change F, J, and I classifications from duration of status to fixed admission periods.

That may sound procedural, but it could create real challenges:

more USCIS filings, filing fees and delays

more uncertainty for students and employers

less flexibility for academic changes, longer programs, OPT, STEM OPT, H-1B, or green card planning

The proposed rule is also expected to shorten the F-1 grace period from 60 days to 30 days, making timing decisions even more important. It could also require closer review of whether a student’s I-94 end date fully covers their OPT or STEM OPT period.

Why this matters for employers

F-1 students often become OPT employees, STEM OPT employees, H-1B candidates, and eventually long-term sponsored employees.

This matters even more in high-demand fields.

According to the National Foundation for American Policy, international students make up 70% of full-time graduate students at U.S. universities in selected AI-related fields and 71% of full-time graduate students in computer and information sciences.

Changes in student visa policy could become a workforce, innovation, and competitiveness issue.

If the F-1 process becomes less flexible, employers may feel the impact in several places:

campus recruiting

internships and early-career hiring

OPT and STEM OPT planning

H-1B timing

green card strategy

retention of high-potential foreign national employees

In short, student visa changes can quickly become workforce planning challenges.

Prevailing wage requirements may increase

The Department of Labor has also proposed changes to the prevailing wage system used for H-1B, H-1B1, E-3, and PERM green card cases. The proposal concerns how wage levels are calculated for these programs using the four-tiered OEWS wage methodology.

If finalized, the rule could raise required wage levels for many sponsored roles, affecting not only immigration filings but also budgeting, sponsorship feasibility, and early-career hiring.

For employers, this is not just a legal change. It is a compensation, budget, and talent strategy issue.

Why this matters now

These rules are not final yet.

But employers should not wait until they are final to start thinking.

Once final rules are issued, there may be limited time to adjust hiring plans, wage budgets, sponsorship timing, or green card strategy.

The Department of Labor proposed wage rule was published on March 27, 2026, with a 60-day comment period. And once the F/J/I duration-of-status rule clears federal review, it is expected to move toward publication with an effective date that could follow relatively quickly.

Planning now can make a meaningful difference.

What should employers do now?

This is a good time to review your foreign national population and identify who may be affected.

A practical review should include:

F-1 students, OPT employees, and STEM OPT employees

employees who may need H-1B sponsorship

employees who may need E-3 sponsorship

employees in the PERM green card process

roles where wage levels may become a challenge

employees with upcoming status, work authorization, or travel timing issues

Employers may also want to identify cases that could be filed or advanced before any final rules take effect.

Practical takeaway

Foreign talent planning is becoming more important and may need to happen earlier.

F-1, OPT, STEM OPT, H-1B, E-3, and PERM cases are already timing-sensitive. These proposed rules could add more pressure, more cost, and more uncertainty.

For HR and business leaders, the best next step is awareness plus planning.

Review your foreign national workforce, identify who may be affected, and build more time into sponsorship decisions.

In a changing immigration environment, clarity matters. The employers who plan ahead will be better positioned to support their teams, manage risk, and keep global talent moving forward.

Additional resource

For HR leaders who want a deeper, practical overview of the student visa-to-work visa journey, I cover this pathway in The Corporate Immigration Advantage, including student visas, OPT/STEM OPT, H-1B planning, and how these steps connect to longer-term talent strategy.

I included those chapters because this is one of the most important — and often misunderstood — parts of the foreign talent lifecycle.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.