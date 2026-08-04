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4 August 2026

Episode 40: Becoming A US Citizen (Part 2): Pitfalls And Accommodations (Podcast)

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What hidden pitfalls can delay, deny, or even undo a naturalization application? Immigration attorneys explore the criminal history issues, moral character requirements, and documentation strategies that can make or break a US citizenship case, along with the waivers and exemptions available for applicants who don't fit the standard mold.
United States Immigration
Karuna Chandani Simbeck,Megan Kludt, and Stacy Shore
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Description

Once someone is eligible to file for naturalization, is it just a formality? Or are there hidden pitfalls that can delay, deny, or even undo an application?

In the second episode of our two-part naturalization series, host Karuna Simbeck is joined by colleagues Megan Kludt and Stacy Shore to build on the first episode's overview of naturalization eligibility. This conversation digs into the issues that can often surprise applicants in the process of becoming a US citizen.

Karuna, Megan, and Stacy discuss the criminal and moral character issues that can jeopardize a naturalization case – and in some circumstances, even an existing green card – along with why full disclosure to counsel remains essential even for issues already raised in a prior green card filing. They also cover how applicants can document good moral character through letters, affidavits, and other supporting evidence.

Karuna, Megan, and Stacy also cover the waivers, exemptions, and alternate pathways available to applicants who don't fit the standard mold, including:

  • The medical disability waiver (Form N-648) for the English and civics requirements
  • Age- and residency-based exemptions from the English language test
  • Reasonable accommodations for applicants with disabilities
  • Religious or conscientious objector exemptions
  • Special rules for overseas assignments, spouses of US citizens working abroad, and military service members
  • The circumstances under which citizenship can later be revoked

Whether you're preparing for a straightforward filing or navigating a more complicated immigration history, this episode offers practical guidance for anticipating and addressing naturalization's trickiest issues.

Speakers on this episode are:

  • Karuna Simbeck, Partner
  • Megan Kludt, Senior Associate
  • Stacy Shore, Senior Counsel

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Karuna Chandani Simbeck
Karuna Chandani Simbeck
Photo of Megan Kludt
Megan Kludt
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Stacy Shore
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