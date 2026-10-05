US Immigration Solutions For Business: E-2, EB-2 NIW, And EB-5

For entrepreneurs and investors seeking to enter the U.S. market, understanding the right immigration pathway is crucial. This comprehensive guide compares three major visa options—E-2 Treaty Investor...

Akalan Law Firm PLLC, based in the heart of New York, has been providing dedicated immigration legal services since its establishment in April 2020. Founded by Yasin B. Akalan, our firm takes pride in offering a broad array of immigration services with a particular emphasis on business immigration and immigrant and non-immigrant services.

▸ Executive Summary

This article explores three key US immigration solutions for business: the E-2 Treaty Investor Visa, the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW), and the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. Each option is tailored to different profiles, from entrepreneurs and investors to highly qualified professionals, offering various paths to temporary or permanent residency in the US.

For entrepreneurs and investors looking to enter the US market, start their own business, or invest in an existing company, the first question that usually comes up is: "Which immigration solution actually fits my situation?" This question is more complex than it appears, because the right answer depends on the person's nationality, investment capacity, business model, professional background, and ultimate goal — whether that's temporary status or permanent residence (a Green Card).

In this article, we cover the three most commonly chosen immigration solutions for those looking to start a business or invest in the US: the E-2 Treaty Investor Visa, the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW), and the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.

Why Are These Three Immigration Law Solutions Compared? Although these three categories rest on very different legal foundations, in practice they are often confused by people with similar profiles. In fact, none of them require employer sponsorship or direct employer involvement. However, business-based options require more immigration law guidance. This makes these visa options particularly attractive immigration solutions for entrepreneurs looking to start their own business, active investors, and highly qualified professionals. Beyond this shared feature, however, all three serve fundamentally different purposes. One provides temporary business status, another is an immigration category based on professional contribution, and the third is a direct path to a Green Card through investment.

Comparison Table Feature E-2 EB-2 NIW EB-5 Application type Temporary status Immigration category Immigration through investment Sponsor required? No No No Minimum investment No fixed amount; the investment must be substantial relative to the business No investment requirement Investment and job-creation requirements apply Green Card Does not directly provide one Green Card is the intended outcome Green Card is the intended outcome Nationality requirement Must be a national of a treaty country No specific nationality requirement No specific nationality requirement Business requirement Active and real business Professional or commercial activity of national importance Qualifying investment and job creation Now let's take a closer look at each of these three immigration solutions, one by one.

E-2 Treaty Investor Visa: A Temporary but Flexible Business Status The E-2 Treaty Investor Visa allows nationals of a country that maintains a valid treaty of commerce and navigation with the US ("treaty country") to invest in and develop or direct a real, operating US business. Among the various immigration solutions available to entrepreneurs, the E-2 remains one of the fastest ways to gain direct control over a business. Key requirements: The applicant must be a national of a treaty country. This means the E-2 is not an open door for everyone — nationality is the most decisive filter among all US investor visa categories.

The investment must be directed toward a real, active, and operating business. A purely passive investment (such as buying stock or real estate) is not sufficient.

USCIS does not specify a fixed minimum investment amount for the E-2. There is no clear-cut E-2 visa minimum investment figure. Instead, the investment must be "substantial" in proportion to the total cost of the business. A relatively modest amount may be sufficient for a small-scale business, but a much higher amount is required for a large-scale business — because as the cost of the business decreases, the required proportion increases.

The applicant must show they have the intent and capacity to develop and direct the business. Advantages: A relatively fast process, flexibility around the E-2 visa minimum investment threshold, direct control over the business, and renewable status. Limitations: The E-2 is a nonimmigrant status. It does not lead directly to a Green Card. The status depends on the continuation of the treaty relationship and the underlying business — if the business fails, the status ends as well. Best suited for: Nationals of a treaty country who want to personally establish and actively run a business, in exchange for a flexible investment amount and a relatively fast path to status.

EB-2 National Interest Waiver: A Path Built on Contribution, Not Capital The EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) is an exception within the standard EB-2 category that removes the employer sponsorship and Labor Certification (PERM) requirements normally required. The applicant must demonstrate that their work is both significant and of national-level value to the US, and must also show that waiving the job offer and PERM requirements would be in the US's interest. Unlike other US investor visa categories, this is one of the rare immigration solutions that rewards professional achievement rather than capital. (The PERM requirement is the process by which an employer obtains a labor certification for a foreign worker from the US Department of Labor (DOL). The employer must show that: there is a genuine hiring need for the position,

no able, qualified, and willing US worker can be found, and

the foreign worker will be paid at the prevailing wage level for that region and position.) Key requirements: There is no investment requirement. This is what fundamentally distinguishes the EB-2 NIW from both the E-2 and the EB-5. What matters here is not capital, but the national-level significance of the applicant's professional or scientific contribution.

There is no specific nationality requirement. The category is open to applicants worldwide.

The applicant must show that their work is significant to the US and has the potential to provide nationwide benefit. They must also prove they have the knowledge, experience, and background to successfully carry out this work. Finally, it must be shown that waiving the job offer and PERM requirements for this person would be in the US's interest.

Applications generally require an advanced academic or professional background, demonstrated expertise, and strong evidence of the scale of the applicant's contribution to their field. Advantages: No employer sponsorship or Labor Certification (PERM) is required. There is no nationality restriction. When the requirements are met, it leads directly to an EB-2 NIW Green Card path — the most significant advantage compared to the E-2 visa. Limitations: Since there is no investment requirement, the burden shifts from capital to a heavier burden of proof in the application process. The strength of the case depends largely on the applicant's academic/professional background and the quality of the evidence submitted. Without a sufficiently strong profile, the application may remain weak. The timeline for the EB-2 NIW Green Card process can be less predictable compared to the other two categories. Best suited for: Individuals with a strong academic or professional background or recognition in their field — particularly those working in technology, healthcare, engineering, and research. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program: A Direct Path to Permanent Residence and the Green Card Through Investment As the name suggests, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a category that leads directly to immigration through investment. Among the various immigration solutions discussed here, the EB-5 offers the most clearly defined path to permanent residence, with both the required investment amount and the job-creation requirements explicitly set out. Key requirements: The applicant must make a qualifying investment that creates a specified number of full-time jobs for US workers.

There is no specific nationality requirement. The program is open to investors worldwide.

The investment can be made directly in the applicant's own business, or through a USCIS-approved Regional Center.

The process leads directly to a Green Card. Once the investment and job-creation requirements are met, the investor first receives conditional permanent residence, and then transitions to lawful permanent residence once the required conditions are further demonstrated. Advantages: There is no nationality restriction. No employer sponsorship or professional evaluation is required. It is a clear, well-defined, and direct path to a Green Card. Particularly with Regional Center investments, it allows the investor to move forward without having to manage the day-to-day operations of the business. Limitations: It requires a significant amount of capital. The investment and job-creation requirements must be maintained over time. The process can take longer than the other two options. During the conditional Green Card stage, the investor must separately prove that the investment and job creation have actually taken place. Best suited for: Investors who are less focused on actively managing a business on a day-to-day basis and more focused on reaching a Green Card directly in exchange for a defined capital commitment. Comparing Immigration Solutions: What Is the Key Difference? The question that most clearly distinguishes these three immigration solutions from one another is: "What are you prioritizing — control over a business, professional contribution, or a direct path to a Green Card?" If you want to personally establish and run a business, move forward relatively quickly with a flexible investment amount, and are a national of a treaty country, the E-2 Treaty Investor Visa is worth considering.

If you stand out more for your professional or scientific achievements than for capital, and you're aiming for a direct EB-2 NIW Green Card, the EB-2 National Interest Waiver may be the right option.

If you want to convert a specific amount of capital into immigration status and reach a Green Card as an investor, the category to consider is the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. Conclusion There is no absolute "best" option among these three immigration solutions. The right choice depends on your investment capacity, nationality, business model, professional background, and Green Card goals. A path that is ideal for one client may not be suitable at all for another client with a different profile. If you are planning to start a business, invest, or enter the US market, it's important to get a professional assessment to determine which US investor visa category best fits your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.