Pabian Law’s Weekly Video: Year-Round Immigration Options

Seasonal hospitality employers often struggle with retaining exceptional H-2B workers beyond their visa period. Attorney Keith Pabian examines alternative visa and green card pathways that may allow businesses...

Pabian Law is a national hospitality immigration law firm. As a leader in H-2B seasonal visa petitions, Pabian Law expertly navigates the complexities of seasonal staffing for hospitality clients. Additionally, Pabian Law also assists with year-round and permanent immigration strategies, allowing hospitality clients to secure and retain invaluable international talent.

Pabian Law Clients and Friends,

I hope everyone had a nice week. This week’s video is posted to our Pabian Law Youtube channel (linked)!

This week’s video covers Year-Round Immigration Options (linked).

“How can we keep our best H-2B workers in the U.S. year-round?” It’s one of the most common questions we hear from seasonal hospitality employers—and for good reason. When you find outstanding employees who know your operation, understand your standards, and have become valuable members of your team, you don’t want to lose them simply because the season ends. While the H-2B visa itself is designed for temporary, seasonal employment, that doesn’t necessarily mean the conversation has to end there. In this video, Attorney Keith Pabian explores different visa and green card pathways that employers may be able to consider for valued foreign national employees. We’ll discuss how organizations can begin thinking beyond the H-2B season and explore longer-term immigration strategies for retaining top talent. If you have exceptional H-2B workers you wish you could employ year-round, this is a video you won’t want to miss. Want to dive deeper? Join Pabian Law on October 20, 2026 for our special webinar focused on year-round immigration options for hospitality and seasonal employers. Register here: https://www.eventleaf.com/e/year-round-immigration

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great weekend!

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.