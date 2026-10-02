Department Of State (DOS) Expands Online Presence Review To TN Visa Applicants

The U.S. Department of State (DOS) has announced that it will expand its online presence review requirements to additional nonimmigrant visa applicants beginning Oct. 1, 2026.

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The U.S. Department of State (DOS) has announced that it will expand its online presence review requirements to additional nonimmigrant visa applicants beginning Oct. 1, 2026.

The expanded screening will apply to applicants for I visas for foreign media representatives, TN visas for certain Mexican and Canadian professionals, and TD visas for their dependents.

As part of the expanded vetting process, DOS is instructing applicants in these categories to adjust the privacy settings on all social media profiles to “public” or “open.”

The policy continues to broaden enhanced social media screening and vetting measures implemented by the federal government beginning in the spring of 2025. Since then, DOS has expanded online presence reviews to many nonimmigrant visa categories, with additional classifications added throughout 2026.

What does the change mean for TN applicants?

The announcement specifically applies to individuals applying for TN visas through the Department of State. This distinction is particularly important for Canadian citizens, who generally do not need a visa to seek admission to the United States in TN status and may apply directly with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at a port of entry.

Therefore, the expanded DOS screening policy is not expected to change the process for most Canadian citizens applying for TN status with CBP at the border. However, CBP could separately adopt similar screening or vetting measures in the future.

Mexican citizens, meanwhile, generally must obtain a TN visa from a U.S. embassy or consulate before seeking admission and should prepare for the expanded online presence review beginning Oct. 1.

Employers and foreign nationals should account for the enhanced screening when planning upcoming TN visa applications and international travel, including delays in visa issuance. The attorneys at Garfinkel Immigration Law Firm will continue to track implementation of the policy and any related guidance from DOS or CBP.

Who is subject to the online presence review?

Beginning Oct. 1, DOS’s online presence review policy will apply to visa applicants in the following classifications:

Diplomatic and official visas : A-3, C-3 (domestic workers) and G-5

: A-3, C-3 (domestic workers) and G-5 Students : F-1, F-2, M-1 and M-2

: F-1, F-2, M-1 and M-2 Temporary workers and trainees : H-1B, H-3, and H-4 dependents of H-1B and H-3 visa holders

: H-1B, H-3, and H-4 dependents of H-1B and H-3 visa holders Exchange visitors : J-1 and J-2

: J-1 and J-2 Fiancés and dependents : K-1, K-2 and K-3

: K-1, K-2 and K-3 International cultural exchange participants : Q

: Q Religious workers : R-1 and R-2

: R-1 and R-2 Witnesses, informants and victims : S, T and U

: S, T and U Foreign media representatives : I

: I USMCA professionals and dependents: TN and TD

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.