Federal Court Strikes Down State Department’s 75-Country Immigrant Visa Ban: What Applicants Need To Know

Key Takeaways:

The court’s decision in CLINIC v. Rubio represents a major victory for affected families and employers by restoring the requirement that immigrant visa applications be adjudicated on an individualized basis rather than denied because of nationality alone. The ruling reopens a pathway for many family-sponsored and employment-based immigrants whose cases were stalled or denied under the policy. At the same time, applicants should remain cautious. The decision does not guarantee visa approval, does not eliminate all immigration-related country restrictions, and may be subject to further appellate review and delays by the DOS. Individuals with pending or previously refused immigrant visa cases should consult an experienced immigration attorney and proactively prepare for resumed processing and seek guidance regarding any other restrictions that may continue to apply.

Recently, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a significant decision in Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc. v. Rubio, No. 1:26-cv-00858 (S.D.N.Y. Aug. 21, 2026), striking down the U.S. Department of State’s (DOS) policy that suspended immigrant visa issuance for nationals of 75 countries. The court found that the policy violated the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and exceeded the Secretary of State’s authority. As a result, the court vacated the policy and set aside visa refusals that were based solely on the now-invalid ban. The DOS has appealed the decision.

While this decision restores access to immigrant visa processing for many affected applicants, it is important to understand that it does not apply to nonimmigrant visas nor eliminate all country-based immigration restrictions. Separate travel and entry restrictions remain in place for certain nationalities and may continue to affect an individual’s ability to obtain a visa or enter the United States.

Following the court’s decision, multiple news outlets reported that visa interviews were being cancelled worldwide to allow consular officers to receive new training on Public Charge. Although new training is being provided, the DOS has not publicly updated the FAM Section on public charge.

Background

On January 14, 2026, the DOS announced that it would suspend immigrant visa issuance to nationals of 75 countries, effective January 21, 2026. The government justified the policy on the basis that immigrants from those countries posed a heightened risk of becoming a “public charge” and relying on government benefits.

Under the policy, consular officers were instructed to continue interviewing immigrant visa applicants and conducting eligibility reviews. However, if an applicant was otherwise eligible for an immigrant visa and no other inadmissibility ground applied, officers were directed to refuse the application under INA § 221(g) solely because of the applicant’s nationality. Under INA § 221(g), Consular officers may deny a visa if the consular officer did not have all of the information required to conclude that applicant is eligible to receive a visa.

The policy impacted thousands of family-based and employment-based immigrant visa applicants who were pursuing permanent residence through U.S. consulates abroad.

What Did the Court Decide?

The court concluded that the policy was unlawful for several reasons. Specifically, the court found that:

The policy discriminated based on nationality. The INA prohibits discrimination in the issuance of immigrant visas based on nationality. The court held that the Department of State’s blanket refusal policy violated this prohibition because otherwise qualified applicants were denied immigrant visas solely due to their country of citizenship.

The policy ignored Congress’ requirement for individualized adjudications. The INA requires consular officers to evaluate each immigrant visa applicant individually and determine eligibility based on the applicant’s unique circumstances. The court found that the policy replaced this case-by-case analysis with a categorical nationality-based ban.

The Secretary of State exceeded his authority. The court emphasized that Congress granted consular officers, not the Secretary of State, the authority to decide whether individual immigrant visas should be issued or refused. By directing consular officers to automatically deny visas based on nationality, the Secretary improperly controlled adjudications that Congress reserved for consular officers.

In addition to vacating the policy itself, the court ordered that immigrant visa refusals based solely on the policy be set aside and returned for further adjudication. The court did not order visa approval but required the government to reconsider affected applications without relying on the unlawful policy.

What Does This Mean for Applicants?

The decision is a favorable development for applicants from the 75 affected countries because the DOS can no longer rely on the nationality-based immigrant visa ban when adjudicating immigrant visa cases.

However, applicants should be aware of several important limitations :

Immigrant visa eligibility must still be established. The ruling does not guarantee visa issuance. Applicants must still satisfy all applicable immigrant visa requirements, including public charge considerations, financial sponsorship requirements, medical examinations, security clearances and all other grounds of admissibility.

Consular processing delays may continue. Many consulates accumulated significant backlogs while the policy was in effect. Even though the policy has been vacated, visa issuance may not immediately return to normal processing times. Applicants should anticipate delays as consular posts work through pending cases and reconsider previously refused applications.

The government filed an appeal. On September 10, 2026, the U.S. government officially filed a notice of appeal. The appellate court denied the government’s request to pause the lower court’s decision striking down the policy during the pendency of the appeal. While the policy is currently vacated, further litigation could affect implementation of the ruling. Applicants should monitor developments closely.

Separate travel and entry restrictions may still apply. The court’s decision addressed only the DOS’s 75-country immigrant visa suspension policy. It did not invalidate separate presidential travel restrictions affecting certain nationalities. Individuals from countries subject to full or partial travel bans may continue to face limitations on visa issuance or entry despite the court’s ruling.

Recommended Next Steps for Applicants

Individuals affected by the former policy should consider the following actions:

Review your case status. Applicants whose immigrant visas were refused under INA §221(g) because of the 75-country policy should monitor their case status closely for updates from the applicable U.S. embassy or consulate.

Retain documentation. Keep copies of refusal notices, correspondence from the consulate, interview records and any evidence submitted in support of the visa application. These documents may be important as cases are reopened and reconsidered.

Update supporting evidence. Applicants should ensure that financial documents, affidavits of support, employment records, police certificates and other supporting documentation remain current and valid in anticipation of renewed processing.

Be prepared for further requests. Consular officers may request updated information or additional supporting evidence before finalizing adjudication of previously refused cases.

Consider travel ban implications. Applicants from countries currently subject to separate travel restrictions should evaluate whether those restrictions may independently affect their eligibility or ability to enter the United States.