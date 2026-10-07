October 2026 Visa And Travel Updates For Employers And Foreign National Employees

Applicants in these categories are instructed to set their social media profiles to “public” or “open.” Similar screening already applies to several categories, including F, J, H-1B and H-4 visa applicants.

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Travel developments employers and foreign national employees should have on their October radar:

Online-presence screening expanded to TN, TD and I visa applicants on October 1.

Year-end and holiday travel planning should begin early.

Plus, what employers should confirm before international travel begins.

Online Screening Expanded October 1

Beginning October 1, the Department of State expanded online-presence review to TN, TD and I visa applicants.

Applicants in these categories are instructed to set their social media profiles to “public” or “open.” Similar screening already applies to several categories, including F, J, H-1B and H-4 visa applicants.

Takeaway: Confirm that information in the DS-160, employment documents and online profiles is accurate and consistent. Allow flexibility for possible visa-processing delays.

Canadian citizens applying for TN status directly at a port of entry generally do not require a TN visa. This change does not directly apply to that border process.

Also on Our Radar

Year-end travel: Visa appointment availability varies by location. Administrative processing and passport-return delays can unexpectedly extend a trip.

Prepare for International Travel

Before an employee leaves the United States, confirm:

Whether a petition or application is pending

Whether visa stamping will be required

How the employee’s new I-94 will be reviewed after return

Stay Ahead of Immigration Changes

Subscribe and share this update with an HR, Legal or business colleague, or a foreign national employee who may benefit.

Practice note: Immigration and consular guidance continues to evolve. This update provides general information, not legal advice. Travel should be evaluated based on the employee’s status, documents, destination, pending filings and immigration history.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.