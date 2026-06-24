U.S. Department Of State Reportedly Considering Centralized Visa Processing Hubs Across Africa

Recent reports from the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) indicate that the U.S. Department of State may be preparing a restructuring of visa processing operations across Africa, reducing the number of embassies and consulates authorized to process visa applications from approximately 50 posts to 20 regional “hub” locations. According to reports citing an internal State Department memorandum, the changes could be implemented as early as this month. The State Department has not yet formally announced the policy, but the proposal reflects a broader trend of increased scrutiny, centralized adjudications, and reduced visa processing capacity that employers and foreign nationals have experienced over the past year.

Why This Matters

If implemented, applicants in countries without a designated visa-processing hub may be required to travel to another country for visa interviews and processing. Reports suggest that non-hub posts would continue providing services for U.S. citizens, emergency matters, diplomatic visas, and certain national-interest cases, but routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa processing would be concentrated at designated regional locations.

For employers, this development could create additional challenges when sponsoring employees for U.S. work visas. Individuals seeking H-1B, L-1, O-1, E, and other employment-based visas may face:

Longer wait times for visa appointments;

Increased travel costs and logistical burdens;

Additional visa appointment backlogs at designated hub posts;

Greater uncertainty when planning international travel and onboarding timelines; and

Potential disruptions for employees who require visa renewals while abroad.

These challenges may be particularly important for multinational employers with operations throughout Africa, as visa processing may become concentrated in a limited number of regional locations.

Visa Processing Becoming More Regionalized

The reported changes are consistent with a larger pattern in global mobility and consular processing. Over the last several years, employers have increasingly encountered visa appointment shortages, post-specific processing restrictions, expanded security vetting, and shifting consular policies. Centralizing visa processing into regional hubs may allow the government to concentrate resources and standardize adjudications, but from the applicant’s perspective, this may result in additional planning, longer lead times, and less flexibility when urgent travel is required. For companies that rely on international talent, visa processing should be incorporated into workforce planning earlier in the immigration process rather than treated as a final administrative step after petition approval.

Planning Ahead

Although details remain limited and implementation timelines have not been officially confirmed, employers with employees or candidates located in Africa should begin evaluating the potential impact now.

Practical steps may include:

Identifying employees who may require visa stamping within the next 12 months;

Building additional lead time into international assignments and transfers;

Evaluating travel risks before employees depart the United States;

Considering alternative personnel for business-related travel; and

Monitoring further Department of State announcements regarding implementation of the proposed hub system.

The practical impact of these changes may not be fully understood until the policy is operational. If the reported reduction in processing posts moves forward, it may increase processing complexity and travel burdens for many visa applicants across the continent.