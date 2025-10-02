Patents Issued The Week Of August 25-29

Patent Protection & Registration

Patents grant property rights on new and useful inventions, allowing the patent holder to prevent others from using, making, or selling that invention without permission for a limited time. U.S. patents are permitted by the U.S. Constitution and are designed to promote scientific progress and invention. By allowing inventors to profit from licensing or selling their patent rights, inventors can recoup their research and development costs and benefit financially from their inventing efforts. There are three main types of patents utility, plant, and design. Utility and plant patents can last up to 20 years, while design patents can last up to 15 years. When a patent expires, the patented material enters the public domain, making it free to use by anyone without a license. U.S. patents are issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

U.S. Patent No. 12,396,393 entitled "Automated Lockout System for Header" issued August 26, 2025 to Deere & Company of Moline, Illinois. Invented by Shreyas P. Modak of Thane, India; Alex A. Brimeyer of Bettendorf, Iowa and Michael L. Vandeven of Leclaire, Iowa. Abstract: Systems and methods for automatically configuring a cutterbar between a flexible configuration and a rigid configuration in response to actuation of a gauge wheel are disclosed. The cutterbar is coupled to the gauge wheel such that extension of the gauge wheel causes the cutterbar to move into the rigid configuration and retraction of the gauge wheel causes the cutterbar to move into the flexible configuration.

U.S. Patent No. 12,398,978 entitled "Mobile Munition Assembly and Apparatus, Systems, and Methods of Executing a Mission for the Mobile Munition Assembly" issued August 26, 2025 to Caleb Crye of Brooklyn, New York. Also invented by Caleb Crye. Abstract: A method of executing a mission for at least one mobile munition assembly in a mission environment is provided, the at least one mobile munition assembly having a container that encloses one or more launchers configured to receive and launch a munition. One or more electronic devices in communicatively coupling with one another in the mission environment form a secure network. A status of a situational awareness (SA) corresponding to each of the one or more electronic devices in the mission environment is transmitted. An input of parameters of the mission for the at least one mobile munition assembly is enabled, the parameters having one or more predefined rules associated therewith and configured to be applied to the parameters based on at least the status of the situational awareness (SA). An authorization or a denial of the mission for the at least one mobile munition assembly is requested.

U.S. Patent No. 12,398,641 entitled "Earth Working Machine and Method for Wear-Optimized Operation of an Earth Working Machine" issued August 26, 2025 to Wirtgen GmbH of Windhagen, Germany. Invented by Cyrus Barimani of Königswinter, Germany; Günter Hähn of Königswinter, Germany and Stefan Wagner of Bad Hommef, Germany.

