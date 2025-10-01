Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 80: Statute Of Limitations, Scope Of Permitted Trade Secret Use, And Reasonable Measures

You are invited to listen to Episode 80 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "Statute of Limitations, Scope of Permitted Trade Secret Use, and Reasonable Measures."

In this episode, the podcast's 80th, Jordan Grotzinger discusses two cases from Federal Districts in Texas and New York that address the statute of limitations, limited authorization to use trade secrets, and the reasonable measures to maintain secrecy requirement.

