11 November 2025

The Regulatory Compliance Defense For "Improper" Orange Book Listings

Mark A. Ford and Kristen Parnigoni
Partner Mark Ford and Associate Kristen Parnigoni have authored a chapter in the American Bar Association's September/October 2025 issue of Landslide Magazine about how shifting the burden of proving good faith to pharmaceutical patent holders in antitrust cases may require waiver of the attorney-client privilege. They discuss the precedent set by other cases in this realm and key takeawaysabout the operation of the regulatory compliance defense in the context of Orange Bookantitrust cases in light of recent litigation.

To view the full article please click here.

Mark A. Ford
Kristen Parnigoni
