Patents Issued The Week Of August 18-22

Patent Protection & Registration

Patents grant property rights on new and useful inventions, allowing the patent holder to prevent others from using, making, or selling that invention without permission for a limited time. U.S. patents are permitted by the U.S. Constitution and are designed to promote scientific progress and invention. By allowing inventors to profit from licensing or selling their patent rights, inventors can recoup their research and development costs and benefit financially from their inventing efforts. There are three main types of patents utility, plant, and design. Utility and plant patents can last up to 20 years, while design patents can last up to 15 years. When a patent expires, the patented material enters the public domain, making it free to use by anyone without a license. U.S. patents are issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

U.S. Patent No. 12,391,189 entitled "Quick Release Mobile Device Holder" issued August 19, 2025 to Deere & Company of Moline, Illinois. Invented by Brian M. Huenink of Cedar Grove, Wisconsin and Michael W. Thompson of Clayton, Indiana. Abstract: Disclosed herein are example mobile device holders having an adjustable retaining device for adjustably sizing a mobile device enclosure. The adjustable retaining device can include one or more adjustable arms extending from the body of the device holder. The adjustable retaining device can also include a corresponding number of engagement members disposed on the ends of the one or more adjustable arms. The one or more adjustable arms and the one or more corresponding engagement members can move from an undeflected state to a deflected state when a mobile device is introduced to the enclosure, and may be biased, for example by spring elements, to return to the undeflected state when the mobile device is removed from the enclosure.

U.S. Patent No. 12,391,883 entitled "Method, Process and System for Recycling an Asphalt-Based Roofing Material" issued August 19, 2025 to Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. of Delta, Cananda. Invented by Stephen Barry Thomas of Calgary, Canada. Abstract: The present disclosure provides a method, process and system for recycling an asphalt-based roofing material. In particular, the method, process and system are capable of removing and recovering an aggregate product, fiber product, filler product and an asphalt product from the asphalt-based roofing material. The aggregate, fiber, filler and and asphalt products each may be reused in a variety of applications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.