Patents Issued The Week Of September 8-12

Patentsgrant property rights on new and useful inventions, allowing the patent holder to prevent others from using, making, or selling that invention without permission for a limited time. U.S. patents are permitted by the U.S. Constitution and are designed to promote scientific progress and invention. By allowing inventors to profit from licensing or selling their patent rights, inventors can recoup their research and development costs and benefit financially from their inventing efforts. There are three main types of patents utility, plant, and design. Utility and plant patents can last up to 20 years, while design patents can last up to 15 years. When a patent expires, the patented material enters the public domain, making it free to use by anyone without a license. U.S. patents are issued by theUnitedStates Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

U.S. Patent No. 12,409,624entitled "Method and Application Unit for Applying a Sound-Absorbing Material in an Inner Cavity of a Pneumatic Tire" issued September 9, 2025, to Bridgestone Europe NV/SA [BE/BE] of Zaventem, Belgium. Invented by Alessio Ciarnella and Paolo Straffi both of Rome, Italy.Abstract:Method and application unit (3) for applying a sound-absorbing material (2) to an inner cavity of a pneumatic tyre (1). The following steps are provided: eliminating an excess end (5) of a strip (4) of sound-absorbing material (2); progressively separating a protective lining (7) from an adhesive layer (6) of the strip (4) as the strip (4) of sound-absorbing material (2) is applied to the inner cavity of the tyre; implementing by means of the strip (4) a separation opening (8) that starts from an opposite side of the protective lining (7) and ends at the protective lining (7) which remains intact, and separating the excess end (5) from the remaining part of the strip (4) of sound-absorbing material (2); and pulling the excess end (5) in relation to the remaining part of the strip such as to separate the protective lining (7) from the strip (4).

U.S. Patent No. 12,410,567entitled "Ground Milling Machine, in Particular Stabiliser or Recycler, and Method of Operating a Ground Milling Machine" issued September 9, 2025 to Wirtgen GmbH of Windhagen, Germany. Invented by Christoph Menzenbach of Neustadt (Wied), Germany.Abstract:A roller flap position correction mode can be activated manually or automatically. In the roller flap position correction mode, the position of the rear roller flap is optimised so that an accumulation of material is largely avoided. The control device of the roller flap adjustment device is designed in such a way that in the roller flap correction mode, the floating position of the rear roller flap is cancelled in a first step and the rear roller flap is pivoted upwards from a first pivoted position into a second pivoted position. In a second step, the floating position is set again, so that the rear roller flap assumes a third pivoted position in which the lower edge of the rear roller flap rests on the ground. After the floating position has been reset, a checking routine is carried out, which includes at least one checking cycle.

U.S. Patent No. D1,092,698entitled "Evaporative Cooler" issued September 9, 2025 to Tractor Supply Company of Texas, LP of Brentwood, TN. Invented by Jeffery Logan Stiles of Gallatin, Tennessee, Jace Abel McDill of Nashville, Tennessee and Tian Yong of Cixi, China.Claims:The ornamental design for a evaporative cooler as shown and described.

