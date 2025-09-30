ARTICLE
30 September 2025

Patent Litigation Strategies Handbook (Fifth Edition)

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

United States Intellectual Property
Mark D. Selwyn
Partner Mark Selwyn contributed to the fifth edition of the American Bar Association's Patent Litigation Strategies Handbook. The book delves into every phase of patent infringement litigation as well as the major changes the patent litigation landscape has seen in recent years. Selwyn offers insights and best practices in the chapter on, "Proving Infringement."

Click here to continue reading.

Originally published by American Bar Association, 8 September 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mark D. Selwyn
Mark D. Selwyn
