Patent Litigation Strategies Handbook (Fifth Edition)

Partner Mark Selwyn contributed to the fifth edition of the American Bar Association's Patent Litigation Strategies Handbook. The book delves into every phase of patent infringement litigation as well as the major changes the patent litigation landscape has seen in recent years. Selwyn offers insights and best practices in the chapter on, "Proving Infringement."

Originally published by American Bar Association, 8 September 2025.

