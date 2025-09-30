U.S. Chemical & Life Science Patents Q3 – 2025 Newsletter

We are pleased to share the Q3 edition of our Chemical and Life Science Patents Newsletter. Along with USPTO updates and US Chem and life science case law practice tips, this issue also includes an explanation of the IPO's resolution opposing the Skinny Labels, Big Savings Act, as well as guidance on navigating PTA, PTE, and ODP. Our team provides insights on how these changes may shape innovation, IP protection, and strategic decision-making across the sector.

WHAT'S INSIDE:

USPTO UPDATES

– USPTO Ends Accelerated Examination for Utility Patents

– USPTO Raises Track One Annual Limit

– USPTO Resumes In Person PTAB Hearings

– USPTO Unveils DesignVision AI Tool to Enhance Design Patent Searches

CASE LAW UPDATES

– Regents of the University of California v. Broad Institute, Inc., Nos. 2022‑1594, 2022‑1653 (Fed. Cir. 2025)

– Alnylam Pharms., Inc. v. Moderna, Inc., 138 F.4th 1326(Fed. Cir. 2025)

– Eye Therapies, LLC v. Slayback Pharma, LLC, 141 F.4th 1264 (Fed. Cir. 2025)

IPO RESOLUTION: IPO Opposes "Skinny Labels, Big Savings Act"

NEW ARTICLE: Navigating Patent Term Adjustment And Patent Term Extension: Recent Court Rulings And Their Impact On Obviousness-Type Double Patenting

CLS PRACTICE GROUP UPDATES: Upcoming Conferences

