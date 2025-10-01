Patents Issued The Week Of September 1-5

Patent Protection & Registration

Patentsgrant property rights on new and useful inventions, allowing the patent holder to prevent others from using, making, or selling that invention without permission for a limited time. U.S. patents are permitted by the U.S. Constitution and are designed to promote scientific progress and invention. By allowing inventors to profit from licensing or selling their patent rights, inventors can recoup their research and development costs and benefit financially from their inventing efforts. There are three main types of patents utility, plant, and design. Utility and plant patents can last up to 20 years, while design patents can last up to 15 years. When a patent expires, the patented material enters the public domain, making it free to use by anyone without a license. U.S. patents are issued by theUnitedStates Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

U.S. Patent No. D1,091,942entitled "Square Bobby Pin" issued September 2, 2025 to LE Holdings LLC of Alamo, California. Invented by Mia Kaminski also of Alamo, California.Claims:The ornamental design for a square bobby pin as shown and described.

U.S. Patent No. 12,402,561entitled "Automated Lockout System for Header" issued September 2, 2025 to Deere & Company of Moline, Illinois. Invented by Shreyas P. Modak of Thane, India; Alex A. Brimeyer of Bettendorf, Iowa and Michael L. Vandeven of Leclaire, Iowa.Abstract:Systems and methods for automatically configuring a cutterbar between a flexible configuration and a rigid configuration in response to actuation of a gauge wheel are disclosed. The cutterbar is coupled to the gauge wheel such that extension of the gauge wheel causes the cutterbar to move into the rigid configuration and retraction of the gauge wheel causes the cutterbar to move into the flexible configuration.

U.S. Patent No. 12,404,657entitled "Self-propelled Earth Working Machine Having a Joystick with more than one Operating Mode for Controlling the Travel Movement" issued September 2, 2025 to Wirtgen GmbH of Windgagen, Germany. Invented by Marc Ridder of Vettelschoß, Germany.Abstract:A self-propelled earth working machine includes a joystick deflectable from a reference position. A controller is configured to detect the deflection of the joystick and to control a travel drive. The controller is switchable between a first operating mode, in which the controller assigns a first movement variable to the deflection of the joystick according to a first correlation and controls the travel drive according to the first movement variable, and a second operating mode in which the controller assigns a second movement variable differing from the first movement variable to the deflection of the joystick according to a second correlation and controls the travel drive in accordance with the second movement variable but not in accordance with the first movement variable.

U.S. Patent No. D1,091,785entitled "Evaporative Cooler" issued September 2, 2025 to Tractor Supply Company of Texas, LP of Brentwood, Tennessee. Invented by Jeffery Logan Stiles of Gallatin, Tennessee; Jace Abel McDill of Nashville, Tennessee and Tian Yong of Cixi, China.Claims:The ornamental design for a evaporative cooler as shown and described.

