Scaling A Business Through Strategic IP Partnerships And Brand Licensing (Podcast)

In this crossover episode of The Upper Brand and Tech Talks, hosts Rich Assmus, Kristine Young, and Julian Dibbell explore how brand licensing functions as a capital-efficient growth strategy—accelerating entry into new markets, categories, and geographies by pairing a company's brand equity or technology with a partner's manufacturing and distribution strengths. They walk through the practical lifecycle of a successful deal—from readiness and IP protection to partner diligence and crisp term sheets—and then dive into contract mechanics such as scope clarity, tailored royalty structures, calibrated exclusivity with performance milestones, and rigorous quality control. The discussion also addresses modern considerations including audits, ownership of improvements, AI-generated outputs and data compliance, sublicensing controls, exit planning, and dispute frameworks. Their closing advice: operationalize quality and align incentives so both parties win when the partnership wins.

Episode Show Notes:

00:02 Introduction to IP Partnerships and Brand Licensing

03:15 Readiness checklist

04:56 Contract scope and definitions

06:28 Exclusively without handcuffs

08:09 Oversight and ownership

09:55 Sublicensing, terms, and termination

11:37 Built-in resilience

