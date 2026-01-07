ARTICLE
7 January 2026

Marketing Meets IP: How To Stay Creative Without Crossing Legal Lines

FH
Foley Hoag LLP

Contributor

Foley Hoag LLP logo
Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.
Explore Firm Details
In today's fast-paced digital landscape, marketing teams are under constant pressure to create bold, engaging campaigns.
United States Intellectual Property
Natasha N. Reed,August T. Horvath, and Katherine Luo
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Foley Hoag LLP are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, marketing teams are under constant pressure to create bold, engaging campaigns. But creativity often collides with legal risk, especially when referencing other brands, copyrighted works, or celebrity likenesses. Our recent webinar, "Navigating Third-Party IP in Marketing: Pitfalls, Risks, and Practical Playbooks," explored how everyday marketing decisions can trigger trademark, copyright, false advertising, and publicity-rights claims—and what you can do to stay on the right side of the law.

Why This Matters

From social media hashtags to influencer partnerships, the line between clever marketing and costly litigation is thinner than ever. While obtaining permission remains the gold standard, it's not always practical. So how can marketing teams move quickly without exposing their brands to unnecessary risk?

Key Insights from the Webinar

Here are some of the most important takeaways for marketing and legal professionals:

  • Factually Reference Trademarks
    Use third-party trademarks only to identify the brand or product, and never in a way that suggests affiliation or sponsorship.
  • Descriptive Fair Use
    Common words in trademarks can be used descriptively, as long as they don't imply endorsement.
  • Transformative Parody Defense
    Parody and satire can be protected, but only when they add new meaning or commentary—not just mimic the original.
  • Public Domain Isn't Risk-Free
    Works in the public domain are generally safe, but adaptations and publicity rights can still pose challenges.

Watch the Full Webinar

This session was packed with practical strategies for reducing risk without sacrificing creativity. If you missed it, or want to revisit the discussion, you can watch the full recording here.

To view Foley Hoag's Trademark and Copyright Law Blog please click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Natasha N. Reed
Natasha N. Reed
Photo of August T. Horvath
August T. Horvath
Photo of Katherine Luo
Katherine Luo
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More