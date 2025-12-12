WirelessWERX Files New Round Of Complaints In Geofencing Campaign

So far in October, WirelessWERX IP LLC has added suits against GPS Insight (2:25-cv-03749) in the District of Arizona, HAPN Holdings (8:25-cv-02703) in the Middle District of Florida, and Mercedes-Benz Group (Mercedes-BenzUSA) (3:25-cv-02823) in the Northern District of Texas. At issue across the new complaints is a single patent generally related to wirelessly controlling an "entity having an attached transponder". The defendants are accused of infringement over the support for geofencing technologies in their respective products: for GPS Insight, in the GPS Insight fleet management platform; for HAPN, over the Spytec GPS tracking solution; and for Mercedes-Benz, over the Mercedes Me Connect mobile app.

Belonging to a family of 18, the sole patent-in-suit (7,323,982) issued in January 2008 with an estimated priority date in November 2004. It is among seven patents that have been asserted throughout the plaintiff's campaign, each of which WirelessWERX IP received (as part of a portfolio of 16) from WirelessWERX International, Inc.—an inventor-controlled "location technologies company" based in Panama—in June 2022.

WirelessWERX IP was formed in Texas on May 27, 2022, listing Pueblo Nuevo LLC as its sole manager. Pueblo Nuevo was also formed in Texas, on December 30, 2020, naming Texas patent advisory and monetization firm Dynamic IP Deals, LLC (d/b/a DynaIP) as its sole manager. DynaIP, which has been associated with a growing number of NPE plaintiffs over the past few years, was formed by Carlos O. Gorrichategui (who appears to have grown up in Panama) in Texas in September 2013. The sole owner of Pueblo Nuevo is Panamanian citizen Hernan Arturo Perez Torrijos. For prior coverage on WirelessWERX IP and these Panamanian connections, see "IPR and Reexam Setbacks Notwithstanding, WirelessWERX IP Presses Forward" (February 2025).

The plaintiff launched this, its sole litigation campaign in October 2022 with suits against Alphabet (Google), Apple, Lyft, Raytheon, and Uber. It has since expanded its campaign with cases against over 40 defendants, including AT&T, DoorDash, FedEx, Garmin, HEB (Neighborfavor), Life360, Maplebear (d/b/a Instacart), Tracki, Trimble, Volkswagen, Wonder Group (GrubHub), and Zebra Technologies. To date, the plaintiff has proceeded in a file-and-settle fashion, with most cases having been dismissed at the early stages of litigation.

The Middle District of Florida case has been assigned to District Judge Steven D. Merryday, with the Law Office of Victoria E. Brieant, P.A. representing the plaintiff in litigation. (Brieant has popped up in other Ramey-related contexts, including the imposition of sanctions; see, e.g., here.) The West Texas case has been assigned to District Judge Michael T. Morrissey, with Andrew M. Ling, P.C. representing the plaintiff there. Finally, the Northern Texas case has been assigned to District Judge Sam A. Lindsay, with Ramey LLP representing WirelessWERX IP there.

In WirelessWERX IP's Delaware case against Tracki, District of Delaware Chief Judge Colm F. Connolly has set November 20, 2025 for a hearing to consider the application of William P. Ramey III of Ramey LLP to appear pro hac vice. Ramey has been ordered to file by October 31 "a sworn declaration in which he (1) identifies all the cases he has participated in or is currently participating in as counsel of record in this District and (2) avers whether he has ever been found by a court or state bar disciplinary body to have violated a rule, order, code, or norm of professional conduct". See "Judge Connolly Orders Ramey to Submit Materials This Month, Appear Next Month" (October 2025) for deeper coverage. 10/3, HAPN Holdings, Middle District of Florida; 10/9, GPS Insight, District of Arizona; 10/17, Mercedes-Benz, Northern District of Texas.

