The Great Patent Pivot: How Recent USPTO Policy Shifts Made Challenging Patents Harder – And Enforcing Them Easier (Podcast)

Recent policy changes at the United States Patent and Trademark Office have fundamentally altered the patent landscape, creating new challenges for those seeking to invalidate patents while simultaneously strengthening the position of patent holders. These shifts represent a significant departure from previous approaches to patent examination and post-grant review procedures.

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The patent landscape in 2026 looks nothing like it did just a year ago. Sweeping changes at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office throughout 2025 have reshaped how patents are challenged and enforced, dramatically elevating their strategic importance.

In this episode of BakerHosts, Jason Hoffman explores the Great Patent Pivot, a fundamental shift that has made post‑grant challenges harder to access while strengthening the tools available to patent owners. Jason walks through the forces driving this change and explains what it means for patent owners, accused infringers, and businesses navigating patent risk today.

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