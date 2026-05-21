WEBINAR: What The Heck Is Going On In The U.S.? (Video)

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has undergone significant transformations in recent months, from administrative policy shifts to the integration of artificial intelligence in patent examination processes. How are these changes reshaping the landscape for intellectual property practitioners, and what do new policies on examiner interviews, application backlogs, and Inter Partes Review mean for patent prosecution strategies?

Oblon is among the largest US law firms that exclusively practice IP law. Businesses worldwide depend on Oblon to establish, protect and leverage their IP assets. Our team of 100+ legal professionals includes some of the country’s most respected practitioners. Most attorneys hold advanced degrees in engineering, physics, chemistry, biotechnology and other scientific disciplines. Oblon is headquartered within steps of the USPTO office in Alexandria, Virginia.

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Take a journey with us as we explore the many recent changes and updates from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This webinar discussed the new administrative policies, backlog of unexamined patent applications, and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the USPTO. We also navigated through the various changes under the new administration including staffing, Examiner interviews and performance requirements, and Inter Partes Review (IPR) policy shifts. Tune in to this webinar to learn how all of these changes and updates may affect your intellectual property (IP) practice.

Co-hosted by David M. Longo, PhD and Robert Tarcu.

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