ARTICLE
17 April 2026

Key Takeaways And Access To Webinar Recording – Protecting The House: Trade Secret Risks In Online Gaming, Sportsbooks & Predictive Markets

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With approximately 1,000 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
As part of Seyfarth’s 2026 Trade Secrets Webinar Series, our panel presented Protecting the House: Trade Secret Risks in Online Gaming, Sportsbooks & Predictive Markets, examining how the rapid expansion...
United States Intellectual Property
Michael D. Wexler,Mitch Robinson, and Bessie Fakhri
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Michael D. Wexler’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries
Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
  • within Compliance and Consumer Protection topic(s)

As part of Seyfarth’s 2026 Trade Secrets Webinar Series, our panel presented Protecting the House: Trade Secret Risks in Online Gaming, Sportsbooks & Predictive Markets, examining how the rapid expansion of digital wagering platforms is reshaping trade secret risk, regulatory exposure, and competitive strategy.

Michael WexlerMitch Robinson, and Bessie Fakhri led a practical discussion for in-house counsel, compliance professionals, product leaders, and executives operating in online gaming, sports betting, and predictive markets. The session explored how proprietary algorithms, AI-driven models, and consumer data are becoming central assets—and central risks—in an increasingly competitive and scrutinized industry.

View the Recording – CLE credit for this recording expires on March 31, 2027. See description for jurisdictions and details.

Key Takeaways

Predictive Markets Introduce New Trade Secret Exposure

The rise of predictive markets is creating new incentive structures that may increase the risk of misuse or leakage of confidential information. Where outcomes are tied to data inputs, modeling assumptions, or internal insights, companies must carefully assess how access to sensitive information could be leveraged—intentionally or unintentionally—in ways that compromise trade secrets.

Routine Auditing Is a Core Safeguard

Online gaming platforms and sportsbooks are increasingly implementing routine audits of systems that handle proprietary and trade secret information. These audits are critical to maintaining defensibility under trade secret law, helping organizations:

  • Identify access vulnerabilities
  • Monitor data flows across systems
  • Demonstrate “reasonable measures” to protect confidential information

Regular, documented auditing practices are becoming a baseline expectation in this space.

AI Expands Both Capability and Risk

The growing incorporation of AI across online gaming, sportsbooks, and predictive markets raises important considerations around trade secret protection and user privacy. Key risks include:

  • Exposure of proprietary data used in model training
  • Unclear ownership of AI-generated outputs
  • Increased scrutiny of how algorithms operate and use sensitive data

Organizations must implement clear governance around AI systems, including data controls, usage policies, and documentation.

Regulation Will Shape the Industry’s Future

Regulatory frameworks at both the federal and state levels continue to evolve and will play a significant role in shaping the future of online gaming, sportsbooks, and predictive markets. Increased scrutiny around data use, consumer protection, and platform integrity will directly impact how companies:

  • Define and protect trade secrets
  • Structure their platforms and offerings
  • Respond to compliance and disclosure obligations

Staying ahead of regulatory developments will be critical to maintaining both compliance and competitive advantage.

Looking Ahead

As online gaming, sportsbooks, and predictive markets continue to expand and converge, trade secrets will remain central to competitive positioning. Companies that proactively audit their systems, implement strong AI governance, and adapt to evolving regulatory expectations will be better positioned to protect sensitive information while navigating an increasingly complex legal landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Michael D. Wexler
Michael D. Wexler
Photo of Mitch Robinson
Mitch Robinson
Photo of Bessie Fakhri
Bessie Fakhri
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More