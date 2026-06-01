Is Traditional IP Enforcement Enough Protection In Vietnam’s Rapidly Digitalizing Economy? (Video)

Vietnam’s economic rise has been one of the defining stories of the last decade. With GDP growth averaging over 6% annually and a population of over 100 million, the country is increasingly recognized as a cornerstone of global supply chain operations. Vietnam’s rapidly expanding middle class—projected to reach 56 million people by 2030—has also fueled a booming consumer market that international brands are eager to enter.

But alongside these opportunities lies a persistent challenge: Vietnam has also become a significant hub for counterfeit goods and intellectual property theft. Left unchecked, these activities threaten to undermine consumer trust, erode brand equity, and siphon billions of dollars from legitimate businesses.

To succeed in Vietnam, international and domestic companies alike must understand both the risks and the evolving tools available to protect their assets. The country’s recent legal reforms, coupled with new technologies, offer a window of opportunity for businesses that take a proactive approach.

Vietnam’s Counterfeit Economy: Scope and Risks

Vietnam is consistently cited in global reports as one of the largest sources of counterfeit goods. The US Trade Representative (USTR) Special 301 Report has placed Vietnam on its Watch List for IP concerns, and the OECD/EUIPO’s Global Trade in Fakes report notes Southeast Asia as a major hub for counterfeit exports, particularly in textiles, footwear, and electronics.

Historically, counterfeiting in Vietnam was concentrated in physical markets—knock-off sneakers sold in Ho Chi Minh City’s Ben Thanh market or pirated DVDs traded on street corners. Today, however, the landscape has shifted dramatically. Notorious online platforms, along with social media networks, now serve as primary distribution channels for counterfeit apparel, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and even cosmetics.

This digital transformation creates two critical risks:

Brand Erosion – constant exposure to knock-offs diminishes consumer trust in legitimate brands and undercuts pricing power.

Consumer Safety – counterfeit pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food products have been linked to serious health hazards.

Legal Reforms: Vietnam’s 2022 Intellectual Property Law

Recognizing the growing scale of IP violations, Vietnam amended its Intellectual Property Law in 2022. These changes—among the most significant in years—were designed to align the country’s framework more closely with international standards such as the CPTPP and EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement:

Website Blocking & Keyword Removal: Rights holders can petition authorities to block access to infringing websites or require the removal of infringing keywords on e-commerce sites and search engines.

Rights holders can petition authorities to block access to infringing websites or require the removal of infringing keywords on e-commerce sites and search engines. Strengthened Digital Enforcement: Legal recognition of evidence from digital tools—such as metadata, blockchain records, and digital watermarks—provides rights holders with stronger grounds in court.

Legal recognition of evidence from digital tools—such as metadata, blockchain records, and digital watermarks—provides rights holders with stronger grounds in court. Expanded Liability: Online platforms can be held more accountable for counterfeit goods sold through their networks.

While these reforms are promising, enforcement in Vietnam remains uneven. The judiciary is still developing expertise in digital evidence, and administrative procedures can be slow. This makes technology-enabled strategies crucial for businesses that want to stay ahead of infringers.

Four Technologies Transforming IP Enforcement

To combat today’s agile counterfeit networks, brands are increasingly turning to digital tools. Each has strengths, limitations, and best practices that must be tailored to Vietnam’s environment.



1. Blockchain: Securing Authenticity at the Source: Blockchain provides a tamper-proof, decentralized ledger that records the creation, transfer, and use of intellectual property assets. By linking each asset—whether a design file, patent, or trademark—to a unique blockchain entry, businesses can:

Track Provenance: A blockchain record shows when and where an asset was created, who owns it, and whether it has changed hands.

Authenticate Goods: Consumers can scan a QR code on packaging to verify authenticity directly on the blockchain.

Strengthen Legal Cases: Immutable blockchain records can serve as admissible evidence in Vietnam’s courts under the 2022 reforms.

For example, a European luxury fashion brand piloted blockchain-enabled “digital passports” for handbags in Vietnam. Each product carried a unique code, allowing customers to confirm authenticity. This not only reduced counterfeit returns but also improved consumer trust.

2. AI-Powered Monitoring: Scaling Enforcement in a Fragmented Market: Manual monitoring is impractical in a market as vast and fragmented as Vietnam’s. AI tools can scan millions of listings, images, and social media posts to identify infringements:

E-commerce Crawling: AI continuously scans Shopee, Lazada, Tiki, and Facebook Marketplace for listings that match brand identifiers.

Image Recognition: Detects logos, product shapes, or packaging designs—even when sellers avoid branded keywords.

Natural Language Processing: Reads Vietnamese product descriptions and reviews to catch “typosquatting” (deliberate misspellings of brand names).

For example, a global electronics firm using AI monitoring found over 10,000 infringing listings on one site in just one month. By filing automated takedown requests, counterfeit visibility fell by 70% within weeks.