ARTICLE
2 June 2026

Biological Deposits And Patent Strategies For Microbiological Strains (Video)

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J A Kemp LLP

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J A Kemp is a leading firm of European Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. We combine independent thinking with collective excellence in all that we do. The technical and legal knowledge that we apply to the protection of our clients’ patents is outstanding in its breadth and depth. With around 100 science and technology graduates in the firm, including 50 PhDs, no area of science or technology is outside our scope. Our Patent Attorneys have collective in-depth expertise in patent law and procedure in every country of the world. The team of professionals who advise our clients on trade mark and design matters have backgrounds in major international law firms and hold qualifications as Chartered UK Trade Mark Attorneys, Solicitors and European Trade Mark Professional Representatives. Dedicated to this specialist area of intellectual property protection, the team has the expertise and resources to protect trade marks and designs in any market worldwide.
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This webinar explores the complex landscape of patent applications for microorganisms and specific strains, examining when biological deposits are necessary and how they impact patent strategy. Attendees will learn practical approaches to drafting applications that support both deposited strain claims and broader microorganism claims, while understanding the scope of protection and potential infringement scenarios.
United States Intellectual Property
Ian MacLeod and Kapil Tuladhar
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Increasing numbers of patent applications directed to microorganisms and specific strain(s) are being filed and granted. In this webinar, we will discuss how a physical biological deposit is made, to ensure that subject matter relating to biological material is sufficiently disclosed and specific strains can be claimed. We will consider practical and strategic considerations associated with biological deposits, including disadvantages of making a biological deposit and how it might be possible to overcome deficiencies relating to biological deposits. We will also review the scope and potential infringement of patent claims limited to deposited strains, and discuss biological deposits and patent strategies as well as best practice for drafting applications to support claims to deposited strains, and for pursuing broader claims to microorganisms.

Topics covered include:

    • What are biological deposits and when might they be needed?
    • Strategic considerations associated with biological deposits.
    • How it might be possible to overcome or take advantage of deficiencies relating to biological deposits?
    • What is the scope of a patent claim to a deposited strain and how might it be infringed
    • Analysis of relevant judgements.
    • Strategies and best practice for claiming microorganisms.

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Ian MacLeod
Photo of Kapil Tuladhar
Kapil Tuladhar
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