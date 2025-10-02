ARTICLE
2 October 2025

Trademarks Issued The Month Of August

Securing and enforcing trademarks can improve a business' market share, promote brand recognition, generate licensing income, and boost goodwill. Additionally, properly registering your trademarks can substantially protect your business as well as your customers from competitors, knock-offs, counterfeiters, and other bad actors.

Patterson is committed to helping our clients identify and protect their core trademarks. Whether your business is launching its first product or manages a global product portfolio with associated trademarks and service marks, our firm can help you tailor and enforce a trademark protection strategy to protect your business locally and worldwide.

U.S. Registration No. 7,909,859 for "PROMATRIX" (and design) registered August 26, 2025 to Betek GmbH & Co. KG of Aichhalden, Germany.

U.S. Registration No. 7,892,094 for "SMARTBOX" registered August 12, 2025 to Samet Kalip Ve Madeni Esya San. Ve Tic. A.S. of Istanbul, Turkey.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

