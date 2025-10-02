Trademarks Issued The Month Of August

Trademark Protection & Registration

Securing and enforcing trademarks can improve a business' market share, promote brand recognition, generate licensing income, and boost goodwill. Additionally, properly registering your trademarks can substantially protect your business as well as your customers from competitors, knock-offs, counterfeiters, and other bad actors.

Patterson is committed to helping our clients identify and protect their core trademarks. Whether your business is launching its first product or manages a global product portfolio with associated trademarks and service marks, our firm can help you tailor and enforce a trademark protection strategy to protect your business locally and worldwide.

U.S. Registration No. 7,909,859 for "PROMATRIX" (and design) registered August 26, 2025 to Betek GmbH & Co. KG of Aichhalden, Germany.

U.S. Registration No. 7,892,094 for "SMARTBOX" registered August 12, 2025 to Samet Kalip Ve Madeni Esya San. Ve Tic. A.S. of Istanbul, Turkey.

