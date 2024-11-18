ARTICLE
18 November 2024

Podcast Episode 119: Frank Pasquesi, Partner

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Frank Pasquesi. Frank is the managing partner of Foley's Chicago office, where he focuses on health care...
United States Law Department Performance
Authors

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Frank Pasquesi. Frank is the managing partner of Foley's Chicago office, where he focuses on health care and business litigation. In this discussion, he reflects on growing up in Highland Park, Illinois, attending Northwestern University for undergrad and earning his J.D. from Boston University School of Law. Frank shares the lessons he's learned over 30 years of legal practice, including a number of years spent as in-house counsel. He also discusses the benefits and responsibilities of his role as Chicago office managing partner. Finally, Frank gives wonderful advice on the importance of new lawyers being confident in their work.

Frank's Profile:

  • Title: Partner
  • Foley Office: Chicago
  • Practice Area: Litigation
  • Hometown: Highland Park, Illinois
  • College: Northwestern University
  • Law School: Boston University School of Law

Click here for full list of The Path & The Practice episodes.

You can also find, and subscribe, to this podcast on all major podcast platforms including iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Play.

Frank E. Pasquesi
Alexis P. Robertson
