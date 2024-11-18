Podcast Episode 119: Frank Pasquesi, Partner

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Frank Pasquesi. Frank is the managing partner of Foley's Chicago office, where he focuses on health care and business litigation. In this discussion, he reflects on growing up in Highland Park, Illinois, attending Northwestern University for undergrad and earning his J.D. from Boston University School of Law. Frank shares the lessons he's learned over 30 years of legal practice, including a number of years spent as in-house counsel. He also discusses the benefits and responsibilities of his role as Chicago office managing partner. Finally, Frank gives wonderful advice on the importance of new lawyers being confident in their work.

Frank's Profile:

Title : Partner

: Partner Foley Office : Chicago

: Chicago Practice Area: Litigation

Litigation Hometown: Highland Park, Illinois

Highland Park, Illinois College: Northwestern University

Northwestern University Law School: Boston University School of Law

