Podcast Episode 112: Kate Beattie, Partner

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Kate Beattie. Kate is a partner in Foley's Boston office focused on labor & employment. In this discussion, Kate reflects on growing up in Wilmette, Illinois, attending the College of Holy Cross for undergrad and Boston College Law School. She discusses working as a legislative aid in the Massachusetts House of Representative, while also earning her master's in public policy, before attending law school. Kate shares about her experience managing imposter syndrome, leaving Big Law for three years for an in-house role, and subsequently returning to law firm life as a partner. Finally, Kate gives wonderful advice on the importance of having an authentic approach to business development.

