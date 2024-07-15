ARTICLE
15 July 2024

Podcast Episode 112: Kate Beattie, Partner

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Explore
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Katharine O. Beattie
Photo of Alexis P. Robertson
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Kate Beattie. Kate is a partner in Foley's Boston office focused on labor & employment. In this discussion, Kate reflects on growing up in Wilmette, Illinois, attending the College of Holy Cross for undergrad and Boston College Law School. She discusses working as a legislative aid in the Massachusetts House of Representative, while also earning her master's in public policy, before attending law school. Kate shares about her experience managing imposter syndrome, leaving Big Law for three years for an in-house role, and subsequently returning to law firm life as a partner. Finally, Kate gives wonderful advice on the importance of having an authentic approach to business development.

Kate's Profile:

  • Title: Partner
  • Foley Office: Boston
  • Practice Area: Labor & Employment
  • Hometown: Wilmette, Illinois
  • College: College of Holy Cross
  • Law School: Boston College Law School

1492544.jpg

Click here for full list of The Path & The Practice episodes.

You can also find, and subscribe, to this podcast on all major podcast platforms including iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Play.

Authors
Photo of Katharine O. Beattie
Katharine O. Beattie
Photo of Alexis P. Robertson
Alexis P. Robertson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Learn More