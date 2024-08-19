Podcast Episode 115: Francesca Camacho, Summer Associate

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Francesca Camacho a 1L summer associate with Foley's Boston office. In this discussion, Frankie reflects on growing up in Hampton, New Hampshire, and the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, before attending Marquette University for undergrad and Boston University School of Law. She shares about working as a nurse during the pandemic before deciding to attend law school. And, Frankie also discusses her experience as a Foley/May Clinic fellow, spending her 1L summer in-house at the Mayo Clink and her 2L summer with Foley. Finally, Frankie provides wonderful advice on the importance of being intentional about how you spend your time.

Francesca's Profile:

Title : Summer Associate

: Summer Associate Foley Office : Boston

: Boston Practice Area: Healthcare

Healthcare Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia College: Marquette University

Marquette University Law School: Boston University School of Law

