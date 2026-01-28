The Real Drivers Of Successful Business Development

For many professionals across the GGI network, whether in accounting, law, or consulting, business development is both essential and evolving. The world has changed: client expectations are higher, competition is broader, and relationships increasingly span borders.

Yet the core of business development remains remarkably consistent. It's not about being "salesy". It's about being human, building genuine trust, and staying top of mind through consistent, thoughtful actions.

Start with mindset

Too often, professionals treat business development as an activity to engage in when time allows. The most successful rainmakers think differently. They see it as part of their professional identity, something they do naturally in every client interaction, internal conversation, and networking moment.

Focus where it matters

Not every relationship deserves equal attention. Most practices grow from a relatively small circle, often 20 or 30 people who know, trust, and regularly engage you. The key is identifying those relationships and investing in them with care and intention.

Consistency beats intensity

We've all felt the burst of motivation that comes after a conference or training session. But true progress comes from steady, repeatable habits like sending a thoughtful note, sharing an article, checking in without an agenda, or offering help before being asked. Over time, these small gestures create visibility, credibility, and opportunity.

Collaboration is the secret multiplier

Within international networks like GGI, some of the best opportunities come from colleagues in other firms or practice areas. Building internal relationships, sharing insights, and referring clients across borders not only strengthens your practice, it strengthens the network as a whole.

Stay curious

Curiosity is one of the most underrated business development skills. Ask questions. Learn what keeps your clients and contacts awake at night. Show genuine interest in their industries and challenges. People naturally trust and remember professionals who make them feel heard and understood.

In the end, business development isn't about flashy tactics or perfect pitches. It's about being intentional, consistent, and genuinely helpful. When you focus on building meaningful relationships both inside and outside your firm, growth becomes not just possible, but inevitable.

