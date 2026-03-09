Leadership In The Law: Fireside Chat With Chad Boudreaux, Executive Vice President And Chief Legal Officer At Huntington Ingalls Industries (Video)

We are delighted to share with you our latest "Leadership in the Law" discussion with Chad Boudreaux, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII). I am also pleased to introduce to you my partner Ken Wainstein, who interviewed Chad for this compelling episode.

Chad walked us through his remarkable career journey, from senior roles at the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, to serving as the first Chief Compliance Officer at HII, and ultimately to his appointment as Chief Legal Officer—while also becoming an award-winning thriller author. Among his many insights, Chad shared thoughts on the evolving role of the Chief Legal Officer and the importance of finding meaning and perspective beyond one's professional responsibilities.

