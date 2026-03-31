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31 March 2026

Episode 133: Joe Dowdy, Partner (Podcast)

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Foley & Lardner

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Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
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This episode features a conversation with Joseph Dowdy. Joe is a litigator and the managing partner of Foley's Raleigh office. In this discussion, he reflects on growing up on farm in Powells Point, NC...
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This episode features a conversation with Joseph Dowdy. Joe is a litigator and the managing partner of Foley's Raleigh office. In this discussion, he reflects on growing up on farm in Powells Point, NC, attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for undergrad and the University of North Carolina School of Law. Joe details his legal journey, including the pivotal years he spent serving as a judicial law clerk for the North Carolina Court of Appeals, as well as the path, and insights, he's gained on his journey to becoming a trial lawyer. Additionally, he discusses his decision to lateral to Foley from another large law firm. Finally, Joe provides advice on the importance of allowing yourself to be human.

Joe's Profile:

  • Title: Partner
  • Foley Office: Raleigh
  • Practice Area: Litigation
  • Hometown: Powells Point, NC
  • College: The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • Law School: University of North Carolina School of Law

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Joseph Dowdy
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