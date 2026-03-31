Episode 133: Joe Dowdy, Partner (Podcast)

This episode features a conversation with Joseph Dowdy. Joe is a litigator and the managing partner of Foley's Raleigh office. In this discussion, he reflects on growing up on farm in Powells Point, NC, attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for undergrad and the University of North Carolina School of Law. Joe details his legal journey, including the pivotal years he spent serving as a judicial law clerk for the North Carolina Court of Appeals, as well as the path, and insights, he's gained on his journey to becoming a trial lawyer. Additionally, he discusses his decision to lateral to Foley from another large law firm. Finally, Joe provides advice on the importance of allowing yourself to be human.

Joe's Profile:

Title : Partner

: Partner Foley Office : Raleigh

: Raleigh Practice Area: Litigation

Litigation Hometown: Powells Point, NC

Powells Point, NC College: The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Law School: University of North Carolina School of Law

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