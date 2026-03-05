What If Everything You Think You Know About Productivity Is Wrong?

At our Q1 Bacon & Business event, three expert panelists joined Bradley, EP Wealth Advisors, and Southern First Bank to dismantle the myths keeping Atlanta business owners busy — but not productive.

At our Q1 Bacon & Business event, three expert panelists joined Bradley, EP Wealth Advisors, and Southern First Bank to dismantle the myths keeping Atlanta business owners busy — but not productive. The verdict: multitasking costs you 40% of your output, your 5 a.m. alarm may be working against you, and that "quick" Slack check just ate 23 minutes of your best thinking. Real productivity isn't about doing more things faster. It's about leverage, focus, and designing your work around how humans actually perform.

The panel tackled the big questions: When does AI help — and when does it make a broken process break faster? Why does the informal organization beat the org chart every time? And what does Michelangelo have to do with your notification settings? This Productivity Playbook captures the frameworks, the neuroscience, and the hard-won insights from the room — including a live human vs. AI comparison thread run through Google Gemini in real time.

Whether you were in the room or missed it entirely, this briefing gives you the actionable checklists and diagnostic tools to audit your workflow, protect your deep work, and lead your team toward outcomes that actually move the needle. Read the full playbook — and pick one thing to change this week.

