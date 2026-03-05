The Playbook With Deborah B. Farone (Video)

Deborah B. Farone is the founder of Farone Advisors, where she helps professional services organizations strengthen their business development and marketing strategies.

At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices worldwide, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, energy, and more.

Article Insights

K&L Gates LLP are most popular: within Law Practice Management, Immigration and Transport topic(s)

Deborah B. Farone is the founder of Farone Advisors, where she helps professional services organizations strengthen their business development and marketing strategies. She is also an accomplished author, most recently publishing Breaking Ground: How Successful Women Lawyers Build Thriving Businesses. In this episode of The Playbook: Conversations With Craig Budner, Deborah joins Craig to discuss how lawyers—particularly women—can intentionally build sustainable, successful practices. Drawing on research and decades of industry experience, Deborah shares practical insights that resonate with women lawyers growing their books of business, firm leaders focused on long-term sustainability, and marketing and business development professionals shaping firm strategy.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.