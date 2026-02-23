Foley's Newest Partners Share Advice For The Next Generation Of Lawyers

Foley proudly announced the promotion of 18 attorneys to its partnership on February 1. This exceptional group represents numerous offices and practices across the firm and spans all four of the firm's key sectors — Energy & Infrastructure, Health Care & Life Sciences, Innovative Technology, and Manufacturing.

As part of their onboarding to the partnership, Foley's new partner class participated in a day-long Promoted Partner Program designed to support their transition into this new role. The agenda combined practical guidance — including partnership structure, compensation, tax, and professional responsibility — with sessions focused on leadership, business development, and the mindset shifts that accompany partnership.

As they begin this next chapter, we asked our newest partners to reflect on what advice they would give to current and future law students navigating the early stages of their legal careers. While their individual paths have been unique, their responses revealed a striking consistency — offering thoughtful, experience‑driven guidance on what truly matters in building a meaningful and sustainable career in the law.

Here are some of the key themes that emerged.

Think Beyond the Textbook

Success in practice depends on how you think — not just what you know.

"Focus on learning how to think and solve problems, not just how to issue‑spot or memorize rules."

"Practicing law...pulls on SO MANY aspects of your brain. In the course of one day, you can be an academic, writer, researcher, salesman, psychologist, performer, and many other things."

Our new partners said developing judgment, learning how to solve problems, and becoming comfortable with uncertainty are skills that distinguish great lawyers over time.

Remember: This Is a Marathon

Legal careers are built over decades, not defined by early milestones or titles.

"Life is a marathon, not a sprint, so take stock of the habits and relationships you are cultivating and focus on those that will enable a successful and healthy life and career."

"There is no one way to a successful career. Keep up the hard work, make meaningful connections and be patient."

Across practice areas, our new partners reinforced the importance of patience and perspective. While ambition is important, so is pacing yourself, developing strong habits, and investing in relationships that will endure.

Stay Open to Change

Careers evolve — and this often leads to the most rewarding and fulfilling opportunities.

"Your path to success may not be linear — and that's okay."

"The one constant in the practice of law is that it is always changing, and your practice is more likely to grow and thrive when you are open to taking the opportunities that may come along."

For several of our new partners, their current practice differs from what they originally envisioned, and they encouraged aspiring lawyers to keep an open mind and remain adaptable as the profession evolves.

Invest in Relationships Early

Law is, and always will be, a people business.

"Clients hire judgment and trust, not just answers."

"Build friendships with your classmates, who will become your future colleagues, referral sources, and clients when you are a practicing attorney."

Whether discussing mentors, classmates, colleagues, or clients, our new partners consistently emphasized the importance of trust, communication, and collaboration to long‑term success. Learning how to listen and build genuine connections is just as important as technical proficiency.

Be Willing to Work Hard — and Know Why You're Doing It

Being a high‑level attorney requires commitment, discipline, and sustained effort.

"Buckle up and, if you think a big law career is really what you want, recognize that it takes time and sacrifice."

"It is hard work, but it can be very rewarding."

While not shying away from the realities of legal practice, our new partners highlighted what makes the profession so compelling: the intellectual challenge, the variety of roles lawyers play, and the meaningful impact they make for clients.

Choose Fit and Culture

A supportive environment is critical to professional growth.

"Focus on a firm that is the best fit for you and will truly provide a nurturing environment in which you can succeed and develop a practice."

"When approached with intention about mentors and environments, the profession can offer a strong mix of intellectual challenge and impact."

The best place to build a career is somewhere that allows you to grow, develop, and succeed in your own way. When choosing firms and career paths, our new partners encouraged a focus on long-term fit and alignment with personal values.

Embrace Technology — Without Losing the Human Element

Clear writing, sound judgment, and strong relationships remain central to the profession.

"AI tools are great for speed, but the job is still about people."

"Write clearly, be coachable, and do the unglamorous reps that teach you how deals and disputes really work."

Our new partners acknowledged the growing role of AI and technology in legal practice and encouraged students to learn how to use these tools effectively, while emphasizing that technology enhances — rather than replaces — core lawyering skills.

Stay Grounded

Values, relationships, and commitment to balance will carry you through.

"Use law school to explore a variety of career paths, and stay connected to the reasons you chose this path."

"While ambition is good, be careful not to let it get in the way of the stepping stones and deep growth that occurs from junior associate to partner."

Surrounding yourself with supportive peers, seeking mentors, and prioritizing well‑being are essential to building a sustainable and fulfilling career. While each of our new partners has had a unique journey, they are all grounded in collaboration, mentorship, adaptability, and long‑term growth.

