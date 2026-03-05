Planning For Authors (Podcast)

self

In this episode of the Digital Planning Podcast, Jen, Justin, and Ross sit down with author, martial artist, and physician, Dr. Harry Zegel, creator of the spy‑thriller Shadow Revelations and co‑founder of Shadow Suspense Press. Together, they dive into a wide‑ranging and thought‑provoking conversation about planning for authors, navigating copyrights, and protecting creative legacies.

From intellectual property ownership and publishing‑company structures to real‑world use cases of AI and the evolving relationship between AI and medicine, this episode delivers practical insights for writers, creatives, and planners alike. It's a rich discussion filled with actionable advice and forward‑looking perspectives.

A transcript of the recording will be available soon.

