Defining Moments - A Day In The Life With Bill O’Neil (Video)

Whether you're leading the way, disrupting an industry, entering a new phase of growth, or launching a defining product—we're in the room with you. In the action. Sleeves rolled up.
With a rich history spanning both sides of the Atlantic, we are present in the major commercial centers that matter to our clients: the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Combining scale with the speed clients demand, our defining capabilities include major litigation, critical transactions, strategic IP, and private wealth.
Our team of over 1,400 lawyers works hand-in-hand across markets, sectors, practice areas, and client teams. All-in problem solvers, we bring the creativity to think differently, and the pragmatism to get things done when it counts the most.
Embedded in your business and sharing your ambition, we take the work personally. Shaping what we do and how we do it around your goals and needs, always one step ahead of the moment.
There are some moments that change everything. In our work, in our careers, in our lives. Moments where we break through and define the future. They are hard to foresee, but easy to recognize.
We call them Defining Moments.
Defining moments make this work a privilege and a passion. The pride of taking that next step in a career you love. Creating a turning point for your client that unlocks everything.
Meet Chicago Office Managing Partner Bill O’Neil, who takes you inside “a day in the life” and the mindset that drives him. From the courtroom to coaching his daughter’s basketball team, it all connects.
Bill always wanted to be a trial lawyer. The stakes, the pressure, the responsibility of persuading a room—it’s what drives him. Because when you can bring people with you, you don’t just argue a case. You move it forward.
Performance doesn’t start in the courtroom—it starts in the everyday. The focus of showing up for your home team. The discipline of exercise. The balance that sharpens the ways you think, decide, and lead.
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