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30 June 2026

Episode 139: Tim Casey, General Counsel Of Numotion (Podcast)

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Foley & Lardner

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Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
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This episode features a conversation with Tim Casey, General Counsel of Numotion. In this discussion, Tim reflects on growing up in Lindenhurst, IL, and attending Lewis University...
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This episode features a conversation with Tim Casey, General Counsel of Numotion. In this discussion, Tim reflects on growing up in Lindenhurst, IL, and attending Lewis University for undergrad before earning his master’s and then J.D. from Marquette University. He reflects on the early days of being a lawyer, including clerking for a district and circuit court as well as working as an associate at Foley. Tim discusses his transition in-house and the experiences he gained at A.O Smith Corporation and GE Health before joining Numotion as GC. He also provides advice to law students and junior lawyers, emphasizing patience, openness to new experience and the importance of learning how to responsibly incorporate A.I. tools into your legal practice.

Tim’s Profile:

  • Title: General Counsel
  • Company: Numotion
  • City: Nashville, TN
  • Hometown: Lindenhurst, IL
  • College: Lewis University
  • Law School: Marquette University School of Law

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