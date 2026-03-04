ARTICLE
4 March 2026

The Legal 500 Names Nine Pryor Cashman Attorneys To 2026 New York City Elite List

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore Firm Details
Legal 500 has named nine Pryor Cashman partners to their 2026 New York City Elite list.
United States Law Department Performance
Kaveri Arora,Ross M. Bagley,Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme
+6 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Legal 500 has named nine Pryor Cashman partners to their 2026 New York City Elite list.

The list spotlights individuals for their achievements across entertainment, sports and media:

  • Kaveri Arora (Intellectual Property)
  • Ross M. Bagley (Intellectual Property)
  • John J. Crowe (Corporate and M+A)
  • Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (Intellectual Property)
  • Jasmine Juteau (White Collar)
  • Sidhardha Kamaraju (White Collar)
  • Katherine C. Reilly (White Collar)
  • Brad D. Rose (Intellectual Property
  • Todd E. Soloway (Real Estate)

The Legal 500's New York City Elite recognizes top lawyers at regional powerhouse firms across the U.S., highlighting those handling high-quality, market-leading work through a selection process involving research, peer feedback, client references, and interviews.

See the full Legal 500 list using the links below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Kaveri Arora
Kaveri Arora
Photo of Ross M. Bagley
Ross M. Bagley
Photo of John J. Crowe
John J. Crowe
Photo of Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme
Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme
Photo of Jasmine Juteau
Jasmine Juteau
Photo of Sidhardha Kamaraju
Sidhardha Kamaraju
Photo of Katherine Reilly
Katherine Reilly
Photo of Brad Rose
Brad Rose
Photo of Todd Soloway
Todd Soloway
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More