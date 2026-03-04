The Legal 500 Names Nine Pryor Cashman Attorneys To 2026 New York City Elite List

Legal 500 has named nine Pryor Cashman partners to their 2026 New York City Elite list.

The list spotlights individuals for their achievements across entertainment, sports and media:

Kaveri Arora (Intellectual Property)

Ross M. Bagley (Intellectual Property)

John J. Crowe (Corporate and M+A)

Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (Intellectual Property)

Jasmine Juteau (White Collar)

Sidhardha Kamaraju (White Collar)

Katherine C. Reilly (White Collar)

Brad D. Rose (Intellectual Property

Todd E. Soloway (Real Estate)

The Legal 500's New York City Elite recognizes top lawyers at regional powerhouse firms across the U.S., highlighting those handling high-quality, market-leading work through a selection process involving research, peer feedback, client references, and interviews.

