Episode 370 - In-Conversation: Kathryn Lowell On Leadership & Presence In Turbulent Times (Podcast)

Episode Description
Executive coach, image consultant, and author Kathryn Lowell joins Howard Schweitzer, chief executive officer of Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies, for a conversation on leading with presence and trust in moments of uncertainty. Kathryn explores how trust is built by "going first," what it means to project presence without proximity, and why human skills like listening and intuition matter more than ever in today's workplace. Together, they examine how leaders can serve as a steadying force for their teams, balancing authenticity and authority in a world shaped by simultaneous technological, economic, and political disruption.
