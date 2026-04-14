Dickinson Wright Featured In ALL ACCESS With Andy Garcia

In the current economic market, law firms, now more than ever, must adapt to ever-changing conditions while adhering to the strategic approaches and values that make them an essential business partner with their clients. In an upcoming segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia," the celebrated Public Television program, Dickinson Wright takes viewers into the critical role law firms play in helping companies develop a sound business strategy in today's rapidly changing world.

Dickinson Wright PLLC, founded in 1878, is a full-service business law firm with 550+ lawyers across the United States and Canada, covering over 40 practice areas and industry groups. Headquartered in Detroit, the firm provides practical, business-focused legal solutions and invests in technology and personnel to support efficient, innovative service delivery. Dickinson Wright maintains independently verified information security and risk management controls, including ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, reflecting a commitment to protecting sensitive client matters. The firm handles complex transactions and high-stakes litigation and is regularly recognized by leading legal industry organizations for the quality of its work.

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Segment to Focus on How Dickinson Wright Navigates the Modern Business Landscape

In the current economic market, law firms, now more than ever, must adapt to ever-changing conditions while adhering to the strategic approaches and values that make them an essential business partner with their clients. In an upcoming segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia," the celebrated Public Television program, Dickinson Wright takes viewers into the critical role law firms play in helping companies develop a sound business strategy in today's rapidly changing world. This unique exploration will illuminate how Dickinson Wright's client-centric approach, combined with technological innovation, can serve as a powerful catalyst for growth and long-term success.

"We are excited for the debut of Dickinson Wright in All Access with Andy Garcia," says Brandon Lulis, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer. "The segment will highlight our firm's collaborative culture and how our attorneys bring deep experience and entrepreneurial, strategic knowledge to client-focused solutions. Viewers will learn how our attorneys go beyond legal counsel to become trusted business partners, which is so important in an ever-evolving business climate. It's a great opportunity to showcase what Dickinson Wright has learned in our nearly 150 years."

"All Access with Andy Garcia" featuring Dickinson Wright will air on more than 170 Public Television stations nationwide starting on April 13. The short-form documentary segment explores key issues relevant to the legal and business community, offering insight into the firm's work and mission. As part of the project, a broadcast-quality corporate profile and an educational commercial began airing on April 9, with national primetime airings reaching more than 80 million households and additional distribution across top U.S. markets. The project adheres to Public Television's educational standards and is intended solely for informational and public-interest purposes. To learn more, please click here.

The segment will highlight the firm's strategic growth mindset, demonstrating how it applies to everything from serving Fortune 500 companies to supporting individual entrepreneurs. Audiences will see how Dickinson Wright's unwavering commitment to client relationships has become a cornerstone of our enduring success. Dickinson Wright's single, unified team approach to client service allows each client to receive a tailored and comprehensive solution that is adaptable to their changing needs and situations. The segment will also introduce viewers to the firm's innovative use of technology, showcasing how tools like proprietary extranets and advanced communication strategies enforce our client-centric philosophy.

By illustrating how Dickinson Wright fuses our legal knowledge with real-world business acumen, All Access with Andy Garcia will provide a valuable roadmap to high-net-worth individuals, middle-market corporations, and multinational businesses alike who are seeking to navigate their own paths to prosperity.

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