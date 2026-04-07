Leadership In The Law: Fireside Chat With Cari Gallman, Executive Vice President, General Counsel And Chief Policy Officer At Bristol Myers Squibb (Video)

We are delighted to share with you our latest "Leadership in the Law" discussion with Cari Gallman, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Policy Officer at Bristol Myers Squibb. I am also pleased to introduce to you my partner and law school classmate of Cari's, Joe Pennell, who interviewed Cari for this episode.

Cari spoke of the deep fulfillment she finds in helping bring life-changing medicines to those in need. She also detailed how her legal department navigates the rapid pace of innovation in biotech and the company's far-reaching international footprint. Finally, Cari shared her leadership philosophy that emphasizes setting a company-aligned vision and empowering the right people to execute it.

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