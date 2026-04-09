Give To Gain: Lessons From A Global Lawyer Exchange

In the modern legal landscape, technical expertise is the baseline, but cultural fluency and reciprocity are the differentiators.

Ranked an Elite Global Network by Chambers and Partners, World Law Group is one of the oldest and largest international networks of independent full-service law firms, created to meet the legal needs of multinational companies. Founded in 1988, the network's founding firms had the foresight to see the growing need to service clients globally while understanding the value of local knowledge and insight.

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In the modern legal landscape, technical expertise is the baseline, but cultural fluency and reciprocity are the differentiators. The WLG | exchange program gives lawyers from member firms the opportunity to spend one month working with another firm in the network—contributing to their host firm’s work while sharing insights from their own markets and practices.

This “Give to Gain” mindset—the theme of this year’s Women’s History Month—runs through the exchange experience, showing that the strongest international relationships are built when lawyers invest in one another’s work, perspectives, and markets.

The Strategic Ambassador: Investing Your Reputation

An international exchange is more than an observational tour; it is a representation of a firm's brand and a jurisdiction's legal climate. Participants aren't just visitors; they are active ambassadors who provide perspective and knowledge by educating their hosts on their home markets.

Value lies in moving beyond the individual to promote the collective capability of the firm. When participants actively share their firm’s strengths and experience, they create a two-way street for future collaboration. This was evident for Franziska Fuchs of CMS Germany, who used her time at MinterEllison in Australia to introduce her firm's restructuring and insolvency practice, exchanging ideas on shared global challenges.

Maria Eugênia Lacerda of TozziniFreire Advogados (Brazil) found that by giving her time to client events in South Korea while interning with Bae, Kim & Lee LLC, she bridged gaps between member firms that weren't even part of the initial swap:

"I met Taylor Wessing's (Germany) Technology, Media, and Telecommunications partner at a dinner for clients and foreign law colleagues. This internship strengthens connections in all directions, not only between the hosting firm and the intern."

Her experience highlights how these efforts extend beyond the immediate exchange, strengthening relationships across the wider network, reflecting the “Give to Gain” principle in practice.

The Comparative Edge: Trading Insights for Innovation

For a lawyer looking to grow an international book of business through WLG | exchange, participants recommend a two-way approach: observing how a host jurisdiction operates and offering your own perspective in return. This cross-pollination allows lawyers to return home with sharper professional judgment and a more versatile toolkit.

Sometimes, the "gain" is a new perspective on efficiency. Magda Kowalczyk of Sołtysiński Kawecki & Szlęzak (Poland) noticed a striking contrast between her home country's digital-first approach and the tactile rigor of Mexican corporate law, which she observed during her internship at Santamarina y Steta S.C.:

"In Poland, we may be quite comfortable using our 'trusted profile' and electronic signatures, especially in company registrations or interactions with authorities, but let's be honest: our corporate books rarely look like works of art.

Here in Mexico, corporate books are a whole different story. Each company has its own elegant, bound books. Blank pages are taken out, printed with resolutions or updates, sewn back in, and neatly numbered. Honestly, I wouldn't mind seeing a bit more of that kind of care back home!"

These comparisons also extend to the structure of legal systems and professional roles. Exposure to different approaches challenges assumptions and broadens how lawyers think about their own practice. As Franziska Fuchs observed, while legal systems may vary, the underlying pressures are often shared:

"The restructuring field is shaped by very similar challenges. For example, both jurisdictions are facing a crisis in the real estate sector, which continues to manifest in various ways. We have much to learn from each other's experiences."

Cultural Literacy: The Foundation of Commercial Trust

In global law, technical competence is assumed, but commercial trust is built through shared experience. The "Give to Gain" philosophy asserts that cultural participation is a strategic asset, not a distraction. To be a trusted partner, one must move beyond the boardroom.

Meaningful bonds are often forged in the spaces between meetings. For Rachael Byrne of Mason Hayes & Curran (Ireland), who interned at Payet, Rey, Cauvi, Pérez Abogados in Peru, discussing the nuances of the European Union's GDPR versus Peruvian data protection law became more impactful over a team lunch at the Huaca Pucllana pyramid in Lima, where the exchange of ideas felt less like a presentation and more like a conversation between colleagues learning from each other’s markets. Similarly, Franziska Fuchs found that attending an Australian Football League game wasn't just about sport—it was about building rapport with Key Contact Partners over a quintessential Aussie meat pie.

This kind of engagement creates a level of cultural literacy that differentiates a service provider from a long-term collaborator. As Leila Mustafa of Al Tamimi & Company (UAE), who interned at MinterEllison in Australia, summarized:

"Do not limit yourself."

Whether it's being welcomed into a Mexican Independence Day family celebration or learning the local language to order a coffee, these small investments in "giving" one's presence result in "gaining" a lifelong professional network—and true friends.

Give to Gain: The Next Generation Carrying It Forward

Ultimately, a global network grows based on the initiative of its participants. WLG | exchange provides the framework for individual growth, creating opportunities to build relationships, gain insight into other markets, and develop trust across firms, but its value is realized through the actions that follow: making introductions, staying connected, and continuing to invest in those relationships over time.

As Maria Eugênia Lacerda puts it, "You are the one driving your experience, so make the most out of it!" In doing so, this next generation of lawyers, highlighted here during Women’s History Month, carries forward a model of collaboration built on reciprocity, strengthening the relationships that allow the network to thrive.

Contributors: Franziska Fuchs of CMS Germany, Leila Mustafa of Al Tamimi & Company (UAE), Magda Kowalczyk of Sołtysiński Kawecki & Szlęzak (Poland), Maria Eugênia Lacerda of TozziniFreire Advogados (Brazil), and Rachael Byrne of Mason Hayes & Curran (Ireland).

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