Experts Review Epstein Videos With CNN: ‘He’s Acting Like He’s The Victim’ (Video)

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Law enforcement experts reviewed videos of Jeffrey Epstein released by the Department of Justice. Also, Epstein survivor Dani Bensky returns to the townhouse where she was abused, describes how Epstein groomed her and shared what she found in the Epstein files.
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