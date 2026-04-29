Experts Review Epstein Videos With CNN: ‘He’s Acting Like He’s The Victim’ (Video)

Law enforcement experts analyze newly released Department of Justice videos of Jeffrey Epstein, examining his behavior and demeanor during interviews. An Epstein survivor returns to the site of her abuse to share her story of grooming and what she discovered in the Epstein files.

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Law enforcement experts reviewed videos of Jeffrey Epstein released by the Department of Justice. Also, Epstein survivor Dani Bensky returns to the townhouse where she was abused, describes how Epstein groomed her and shared what she found in the Epstein files.

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