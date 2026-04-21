The Path & The Practice - Episode 135: Jesse Neil, Partner (Podcast)

This episode features a conversation with Jesse Neil. Jesse is a healthcare attorney in Foley’s Nashville office. In this discussion, he reflects on growing-up in Nashville, TN, attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for undergrad and the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

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This episode features a conversation with Jesse Neil. Jesse is a healthcare attorney in Foley’s Nashville office. In this discussion, he reflects on growing-up in Nashville, TN, attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for undergrad and the University of Mississippi School of Law. Jesse shares his personal journey, including working as an assistant attorney general and spending nearly a decade in-house before transitioning to law firm life where he established a unique practice area at the intersection of public policy and healthcare operations. Jesse also discusses why he decided to lateral to Foley shortly after the firm opened the Nashville office. Finally, Jesse provides advice on the importance of keeping an open mind about your career path.

Jesse’s Profile :

Title : Partner

: Partner Foley Office : Nashville

: Nashville Practice Area: Healthcare

Healthcare Hometown: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN College: The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Law School: University of Mississippi School of Law

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