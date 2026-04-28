Evolving With Nevada Business: Las Vegas’ Chelsie Adams On Litigation, Leadership, And The Bigger Picture

At Fennemore, our attorneys each bring their own experiences and perspectives to the work they do for clients and their communities. We recently sat down with Chelsie Adams, Director and Las Vegas Office Managing Partner, to learn more about her path to litigation and what continues to motivate her in the profession. In the conversation below, Chelsie shares her perspective on trial advocacy, leadership, and the importance of collaboration when helping clients navigate disputes.

What initially drew you to practice law, and what keeps it interesting today?

I was drawn to law because I enjoy telling stories. Litigation requires taking layered facts and competing narratives and shaping them into a coherent, persuasive account for the judge or jury. That intellectual challenge is what first attracted me to law, and it continues to motivate me today.

What keeps it interesting is the constant evolution. No two matters present the same fact pattern, and emerging technologies continue to reshape how we investigate facts, develop evidence, and present cases. I’m energized by finding innovative ways to translate complex, often technical, information into advocacy that is clear, precise, and compelling.

What part of your work do you find most rewarding?

Collaboration with clients is one of the most rewarding parts of my work. I value the opportunity to truly understand their businesses, their goals, and the pressures they face. Many of them bring decades of experience and industry knowledge to the table. When we work together, combining their expertise with our legal strategy, we can develop stronger, more practical solutions.

You recently stepped into the Office Managing Partner role for the Las Vegas team. What has helped you balance leading the office while still handling a full litigation workload?

Delegation and trust have been key. Effective leadership means empowering others to take on responsibilities and step into roles aligned with their strengths and interests. When people feel ownership over their work, it strengthens both the team and the overall culture of our office. Building a strong, collaborative team behind me allows me to focus on leading the office thoughtfully while ensuring our clients receive the time and attention they expect.

Is there a milestone or moment in your career you’re especially proud of?

Serving as first chair at trial for the first time stands out as a defining milestone. There’s nothing quite like standing up to advocate for your client in real time—trusting your preparation, thinking on your feet, and presenting the case with clarity and conviction.

That experience sharpened my trial style and reinforced a core lesson: thorough preparation creates the freedom to be fully present in the courtroom. When you know the record and the strategy inside and out, you’re able to respond effectively in the moment and focus on communicating the facts of the case.

What’s the best professional advice you’ve received, and why did it stick?

Don’t be afraid to go off script. It’s easy to cling to outlines during oral argument or trial, but the most effective advocacy happens when you’re fully present and engaging directly with the judge or the witness, making eye contact, and responding in real time. Thorough preparation gives you the confidence and flexibility to adapt when it matters most. Judges and juries can tell when someone is reciting a prepared argument versus truly engaging with the issues in front of them. That advice stuck with me because it’s a reminder that advocacy is a conversation. Being willing to step away from the outline and connect with the judge or witness can make your argument far more effective.

What advice would you give to someone early in their legal career?

Choose response over reaction. Litigation comes with constant deadlines, endless emails, and competing demands. In that environment, the pressure can make it tempting to react immediately. But your best strategic thinking rarely happens in a reactive state.

Take a moment to pause and breathe to get clear. You can acknowledge the issue immediately—confirm receipt and provide a timeline for response—while giving yourself the space to craft a thoughtful, well-reasoned answer. That discipline improves the quality of your work and, over time, helps build the judgment that’s essential for long-term success in the profession.

As a fourth-generation Nevadan, you have deep ties to the local community. How does that inform the way you work with entrepreneurs, contractors, and business leaders in Nevada?

For me, helping my clients is a way of helping my community. I understand how much is at stake for Nevada business owners. Their companies often represent years—many times decades—of effort, risk, and personal investment.

Litigation doesn’t just affect their bottom line. It can impact their families and employees, as well as the broader community that depends on those businesses. That perspective shapes how I approach every matter. I focus on the big picture and work with clients to develop solutions that protect both the business and the people behind it, whether through traditional litigation strategy or creative problem-solving outside the courtroom.

Outside of work, you’re known for your interests in the arts, food, and travel. How does maintaining those interests help you stay energized and focused professionally?

Being around passionate people is incredibly energizing. Whether in the arts, food, or travel, I’m drawn to seeing individuals who are deeply committed to their craft and constantly working to refine it. It’s a privilege to step into someone else’s world and experience what they love. Those experiences broaden my perspective and remind me of the value of creativity and balance. Maintaining those values helps me stay engaged and ultimately a better advocate for my clients.

Looking ahead, what excites you most about the future of the Las Vegas office and your work at Fennemore?

I’m grateful to be part of a team and a company that is at the forefront of innovation, grounded in the highest ethical standards and client service—managing complex matters with efficiency, strategy, and care. At the same time, technology presents an opportunity to deliver more efficient, accessible solutions without sacrificing quality, but it will never replace the judgment, strategy, and advocacy that define great litigators.

For the Las Vegas office specifically, I’m excited about continuing to grow a collaborative team that combines deep local roots with the resources and reach of a national firm like ours. Nevada’s business community is different from all others, and our goal is to evolve alongside it by providing sophisticated, practical counsel that helps us to navigate challenges and seize new opportunities.

Chelsie Adams is a Director and trial attorney for Fennemore’s Business Litigation practice group, representing enterprises and individuals in commercial and business litigation matters. With broad experience in federal and state courts, arbitration, and regulatory proceedings, Chelsie frequently represents litigants in construction disputes, including claims involving defects and delays, differing site conditions, insurance and indemnification, prompt payment statutes, and liens.