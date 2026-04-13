Beresford Booth Can Help … Even Outside Washington State…Did You Know?

Beresford Booth has served clients throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond for 80 years: since 1946! We continue to expand, learn and find new ways to meet the growing demands of our clients.

Beresford Booth is a full-service law firm in the Seattle area. Our clients include startups, high-growth companies, established businesses, families and individuals. We offer a full range of civil legal services in the areas of business, real estate, family law, adoption & assisted reproduction, estate planning & probate, litigation and employment law.

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Beresford Booth has served clients throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond for 80 years: since 1946! We continue to expand, learn and find new ways to meet the growing demands of our clients. Our lawyers are licensed to practice law outside of Washington State: David Tingstad and J Patrick Diener are licensed in Idaho, Anne Bennette is licensed in Massachusetts and Connecticut, Andrew McKenzie is licensed in California, and Susan Alexander is licensed to practice in California and Texas.

In addition, Beresford Booth is a proud member of LexLedge, a global professional network designed to connect leading law and accounting firms with business leaders around the world. Every member firm brings deep experience with local, jurisdiction specific knowledge, ensuring clients receive practical guidance alongside seamless global support. LexLedge offers a curated community of experienced legal advisers who understand the complexities of operating across markets. This partnership allows us to identify and engage reliable professional partners wherever your business and needs take you.

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